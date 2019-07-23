On a recent trip to our hometown of Niagara Falls for our wedding, my husband Greg and I took a side trip to Letchworth State Park with the intention enjoying all that this “Grand Canyon of the East” has to offer. Upon our exploration of the park, we encountered a fascinating piece of history – the 1765 Seneca Council House and the gravesite of Mary Jemison.
Jemison was born aboard the ship William and Mary, heading from Northern Ireland to America in 1743. Her family settle in western Pennsylvania. In 1758, at the height of the French and Indian War, Mary’s family was abducted by the Shawnee Indians. While the rest of her family was scalped and killed as part of a Shawnee mourning ritual for losing their own people in battle, Mary, age 12, was sold to the Seneca tribe, who re-named her Dehgewanus, often translated as “Pretty Girl” or “Two Falling Voices.”
She eventually took a Delaware husband named Sheninjee. They had a son named Thomas, whom she named after her father, and the three began the journey to the Sehgahunda Valley and Genesee River, in what is now western New York. Unfortunately, Sheninjee became ill during the journey and died, leaving Mary a young widow. Mary was taken in and cared for by his tribesman and over time took another husband, Hiokatoo, with whom she had six more children. Her husband, in his 50s and much older than her when they married, died at the age of 104. Mary had many opportunities during her lifetime to return to her people, but chose instead to live a prosperous life with the Senecas. She not only assimilated into customs and culture of the tribe, but embraced it, becoming a powerful woman as well as an influential negotiator for better land rights at the famous Treaty of Big Tree in 1797.
Mary died in 1833 at age 90 and was initially buried in the Buffalo Creek Reservation, the land that was negotiated for the Senecas in the Treaty of Big Tree, that would later would become Buffalo, N.Y. Four decades later, in 1874, when that land was under threat to be consumed by the city, William Pryor Letchworth, owner of Jemison’s former piece of property in the Genesee Valley and who would donate the land to the public for what was to become Letchworth State Park, had her remains reburied and a monument erected near her original land, not far from his own beloved cottage, the Glen Iris.
Mary, who was illiterate, shared her oral history with a minister, James A. Seaver, who published her account in 1824 under the title “A Narrative of the Life of Mrs. Mary Jemison.” In this account, Mary explains her reasons for staying with the Senecas. They had been kind to her by adopting her as one of their own. She also feared her children would not be welcome by the white people.
“If I should be so fortunate as to find my relatives, they would despise them, if not myself: and treat us as enemies; or, at least with a degree of cold indifference, which I thought I could not endure,” she said.
The Seneca Nation was the largest tribe that made up the Iroquois Confederacy. Women in the tribe, while having traditional roles such as tending children and working in the fields, had sole ownership of lands and homes. The Senecas were primarily matriarchal, a stark contrast in tradition to the patriarchal conditions of the European settlers. Mary became one of the tribe’s largest landowners, which must have also influenced her decision to stay. To return to the whites, she would have had to take great risks and make great sacrifices.
Mary’s story, while considered a classic tale of captivity, is, in reality, a tale of how one act of violence in response to violence changed her life and destiny. In reading her biography, aside from the initial details of the abduction, her tale shows no indication of remorse or regret of being captive, but reflects her honesty and commitment in living the life that she was given to its fullest and in freedom as “The White Woman of the Genesee.”
For a fiction story based on her life written for children, read “Indian Captive: The Story of Mary Jemison,” by Lois Lenski. For another fascinating story of captivity that took place in the west, try “The Blue Tattoo: The Life of Olive Oatman,” by Margot Mifflin.
