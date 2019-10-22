“Country Music,” an eight-part, 16-hour documentary by Ken Burns, premiered in September on PBS. I have personally watched the majority of the Ken Burns series over the years including: “The Civil War” (1990), “The War” (2007), “The National Parks: America’s Best Idea” (2009), “Prohibition” (2011), “The Roosevelts” (2014), “The Vietnam War” (2017) and “The Dust Bowl” (2012).
The first Ken Burns documentary I recall viewing was “Jazz,” his 10-episode masterpiece on the history of jazz music, originally released in 2001. Prior to my viewing it, I had no knowledge or interest in jazz music except for Benny Goodman, Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald. By the second episode, I was watching eagerly with pen and paper in hand, pausing my DVD player to take notes. The following morning, I would explore the public library catalog to see what jazz music I could get my hands on next. Before I knew it, I was spending my evenings listening to Charlie Parker, Ornette Coleman, Chet Baker, Coleman Hawkins and Lester Young. My love of jazz continually grows as a result of watching “Jazz.”
Ken Burns documentaries have a very distinct style. Once you have viewed one of his films, you can identify another one almost immediately. He is known in the filmmaking industry for what has been coined “The Ken Burns Effect” — a technique in which still photos are placed strategically in motion picture. The video camera focuses closely on subject photos and then zooms out or vice-versa. The camera then pans from one photograph to another, giving them a sense of live animation. While much of the visual content of Burns’ documentaries are photographs, his films, due to this effect, do not come across as a series of slideshows. They are rather, alive, detailed, and personal. The films are mainly narrated by the actor Peter Coyote, whose wonderful storytelling abilities bring the stories further to life. Coyote, as a result of these documentaries, has a voice that I now identify as the definitive voice of American history.
“The Ken Burns Effect” to me, however, is not just the term for a style of filmmaking, it is the effect that his films have on an individual and personal level. When you watch a Ken Burns film, you will be fascinated by it, no matter how distant, neutral, or seemingly uninterested you think you are on the topic at hand. You will find yourself fully engaged in the story, coming out with a new appreciation, or as was my case with “Jazz,” you may even develop a new passion. You will have visited another time and experienced everything to the fullest. This is the gift that Ken Burns possesses as a filmmaker.
His current documentary does not disappoint. While I have always loved bluegrass music and have adored singers like Loretta Lynn, Patsy Kline, Willie Nelson, and one of my all-time heroes, the legendary Johnny Cash, “Country Music” has my broadened my interest in the genre and has given me a new understanding of how it has influenced both society and other music styles.
Country is the roots upon which the great American tree of music and its different branches have grown. I have, as a direct result of this series, become a new fan of other singers, such as Charlie Pride, Kris Kristofferson and Jimmie Rodgers. Former President Jimmy Carter has proclaimed Burns’ “Country Music” series “The best thing I have seen on TV.” I would have to agree with him. It is the best thing I have personally viewed in a long time. I hope that if you have not had the opportunity to view the series, you will take the opportunity to do so. “Country Music” as well as other Ken Burns series, the companion books, and music CDs are available to borrow through the Rampart Library District.
