At the Library: The incredible story of one lucky man from World War II
Alfred J. Walterscheid served in the 8th Air Corps. After the war he wrote his story to share with his family, including his daughter, Annette. The story is titled “One Lucky Man from World War II.”
Born May 30, 1919, Alfred was drafted into the Army on March 17, 1941, and spent much time training at various bases across the country. In Pyote, Texas, he trained to fly the B-17, nicknamed the Flying Fortress. After a brief leave to visit home, which was not far from the base, he and a crew drove to Nebraska to pick up a B-17 that they flew to Bangor, Maine, for a pit stop and then to Belfast, Northern Ireland. They then took a ship to England. After arriving at Base 153 near Ipswich by train and entering the Quonset hut where he would be staying, he came to a realization, which he wrote about:
“The Quonset hut, which we were to stay in, had the curtains shut. As we entered, we learned why: the crew had just returned from flying a mission and were extremely tired. I then realized, that this was serious business, for the sun was still up. Our fun had just ended.”
His first mission was dropping bombs behind the troops who had just arrived in Normandy. For several weeks they bombed the Germans in France, who refused to surrender. The missions lasted at least eight hours each. In his personal story he describes the intricate details of missions and the exhaustion that occurred after each one. In December 1944, he wrote:
“Dec. 25, Christmas Day, little did I know what was ahead of me … This mission was to be what was called “a milk run” — an easy mission.”
It ended up being anything but easy. The mission was to bomb Morscheid Bridge. Alfred as co-pilot and a crew of eight others climbed into their plane, nicknamed “The Blonde Bombshell,” and took a route flying over troops engaged in combat at the Battle of the Bulge to boost morale. During this mission the plane was hit by flak on the number-four engine and went into a tailspin. It blew up into pieces, leaving Alfred spinning through the air in what remained of the cockpit. Before crashing to the ground he was able to grab a chest pack that had snagged on an electric motor, fasten it to his harness, and open the chute, pulling him out of the cockpit and safely floating to the ground. He landed in Bitburg, Germany, with parts of the plane falling around him, and fell into the hands of the enemy, the German Wehrmacht (Armed Forces).
He joined approximately 300 other American prisoners, including the bombardier and radio gunner of his plane, who had also survived the explosion. Out of a crew of nine, six had been killed. He and the other POWs were interrogated daily and eventually loaded into boxcars and sent 90 miles north of Berlin to Stalag Luft 1 in Barth, near the Baltic Sea. They remained there until they were liberated by the Russians five months later. At that time, he wrote to his family back home, who had been informed that he had been killed in action. Alfred wrote candidly of his time in the war:
“During all of my 28 missions, I am sure we caused a lot of destruction. Many people were killed. For this I am not proud. I am proud of the fact that I did help destroy ‘The Nazis’ and end the war. If Germany would have won the war, we could very well be under their rule today.”
Alfred J. Walterscheid may have been “one lucky man” from World War II, be we are also very fortunate to have his wonderfully detailed firsthand account of his experiences. He passed away Sep. 22, 1996, and is buried in his hometown of Carlsbad, N.M.
I would like to invite you to visit the community/meeting room at the Florissant Public Library during the months of April and May to learn more about Alfred Waltersheid and other soldiers in the Letters Home: A History of War Through Letters exhibit. This exhibit tells the story of wartime through personal letters, documents, journals, scrapbooks, photos and memorabilia from the Mexican American War through Desert Storm.
