At the Library: Letters Home exhibit opens in November in Rampart District
Sgt. Michael F. Petrazzoulo was born in1921 in Schenectady, N.Y. He entered the service in 1940, trained at Fort Drum with the 1st Army and then Fort Jackson in South Carolina, where he married his sweetheart, Beatrice Magno, in 1943.
While in the service, Michael was an aerial gunner and accomplished 42 combat missions throughout North Africa, India, Burma and Italy.
His letters to Beatrice are absent of the details of war, but rather filled with feelings of longing of a husband absent from a wife. In a letter dated May 16, 1944, from “Somewhere in India,” Michael showered his wife with adoration and details of dreams that he had:
“Hello darling just a few lines to say hello and also tell you that I love you and miss you a great deal ... I am feeling good except that be being away from you is torture darling last night I dreamt of all night and could hardly sleep but it was wonderful staying awake dreaming about you in fact ... darling one of the dreams I had last night was that you and I were out dancing and won a dancing cup and then we drank champagne like we did on our wedding night …”
After the war, Michael. like many soldiers, had some difficulty assimilating back into life after witnessing the brutality of war, but carried on with great inner strength. He and Beatrice had four children and seven grandchildren. He became a bricklayer until his retirement in 1976.
Michael and Beatrice celebrated 54 more wedding anniversaries until her death in 1999. He passed the year after on Nov. 1, 2000. His collection of more than 125 letters to Beatrice, as well as his sharing of war stories and photos are what inspired me, his granddaughter, to create the Letters Home: A History of War Through Letters Exhibit.
Located on the first level of the Woodland Park Public Library in November and December, this exhibit tells the story of wartime through personal letters, documents, journals, scrapbooks, photos and memorabilia from the Mexican American War through Desert Storm.
A public reception will be held from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 10 in the Woodland Park Library Large Meeting Room. All are welcome.
Michelle Petrazzoulo is the Library Director for the Rampart Library District. Contact her with questions or column ideas at 687-9281 or michelled@rampartlibrarydistrict.org. For more information, visit rampartlibrarydistrict.org.