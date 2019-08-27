Our son Chris is a freshman in high school this year. Preparing him for this exciting stage of life has inspired me to write about something I truly enjoy — the genre of high school films. Thanks to the late director John Hughes, whose movies include “Sixteen Candles,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “The Breakfast Club,” “Some Kind of Wonderful” and “Pretty in Pink,” the 1980s were in my humble opinion, the golden age of the high school movie genre. Being a teenager when these films were released helped me develop a great affection for them.
There are many great films that span the past five decades. I would like to share with you my favorite film from each of those decades to inspire you to come to the library and borrow a few to watch for yourself. If you decide you love them as much as I do, give me a high five when you see me walking down the hall; if you don’t agree, please refrain from shoving me in my locker.
”Rebel Without a Cause” (1955), starring the James Dean; directed by Nicholas Ray. This film makes a groundbreaking statement in telling the story of the disintegration of a teen who becomes involved in violence in order to win the approval of a high school gang. Thematically, the film was a striking contrast to teen conformity which had, until this point, been the norm in popular culture. Dean’s portrayal of angst and longing for a different life would have most likely awarded him an Oscar had it not been for his death in a car accident at the age 24, just prior to the film’s release.
”Splendor in the Grass” (1961), starring Natalie Wood and Warren Beatty; directed by Elia Kazan. This film was quite controversial in its day. The story, which takes place in 1928 in a small Kanas town, focuses on the sexual repression of two teenage star-crossed lovers and how parental and societal expectations can lead to a tragedy. This was also the year that Wood starred in another film of teenage angst and rivalry — the musical “West Side Story.”
”American Graffiti” (1973), starring Ron Howard and Richard Dreyfuss; directed and co-written by George Lucas. This film, while produced in the 1970s, is essentially an homage to the 1960s. Set in 1962 in Lucas’ home town of Modesto, Calif., the story centers around the pastimes of car cruising and rock ‘n’ roll and tells the individual stories of teenagers through the course of one evening. The film truly transports the viewer back in time to a lost era as over 300 pre-1962 cars were used to create the film.
”Heathers” (1988), starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater; directed by Michael Lehmann. Since “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” (1982) seemed like the obvious choice and is one of my all-time favorites, I have instead chosen this cult classic. Veronica Sawyer (Ryder) is the most popular girl in high school. She is adored and idolized by her three friends, all whom happen to share the name Heather. The admired and wealthy clique’s perfect world is disrupted when a fifth friend, Veronica, decides she wants to retreat to her other, not so socially adored friends. The plot thickens as a rebellious outsider, J.D. (Slater), influences Veronica’s actions in a macabre way. “Heathers” seems like any other coming-of-age 1980s high school film — until the murders begin.
”Clueless” (1995), starring Alicia Silverstone; directed by Amy Heckerling (who also directed “Fast Times”). Like “Heathers,” this is a story centered around cliques and class, but beyond its shallow surface is something deeper. “Clueless” is a modern satire of Jane Austen’s 1815 novel “Emma,” except instead of taking place in a fictional English village, it takes place in Beverly Hills, with the main character Cher Horowitz (Silverstone) being the modern-day Emma Woodhouse.
”Napoleon Dynamite” (2004), starring Jon Heder; directed by Jared Hess. If you are not familiar with the phrase “Vote for Pedro” it is about time you watched this film. Centered in rural town of Preston, Idaho, Napoleon (Heder) is a socially awkward 16-year-old high school student who impacts those around him by just being himself. He is the epitome of the word “nerd” and could be the poster child for someone dancing to the beat of their own drum. This brings up the point that the dance scene alone makes this film worth watching.
”The Perks of Being a Wallflower” (2012), starring Emma Watson; directed by Stephen Chobsky. This is a classic coming-of-age story based on the book of the same title. John Hughes himself actually read the novel and attempted to write a screenplay, though never finished. The author, Chobsky, ended up writing the screenplay and directing the film. There is no denying that his heart was in the project. The film exudes sincerity and is a true testimony to the power of friendship against both human and emotional adversaries.
With so many great films in the high school genre to choose from, here are my additional recommendations, in no particular order: “Carrie” (1976), “My Bodyguard” (1980), “Dead Poets Society” (1989), “Dazed and Confused” (1993), “Election” (1999), “Mean Girls” (2004), “Lucas” (1986), “Three O’clock High” (1987), “The Edge of Seventeen” (2016), “Fame” (1980), “Rushmore” (1998), “Ghost World” (2001), “The Last Picture Show” (1971), “Can’t Hardly Wait” (1998), “10 Things I Hate About You” (1999), “Lady Bird” (2017), “Easy A” (2010), “Footloose” (1984), and “Bring It On” (2010).
Featured programs at the library:
A Conversation with Kent Nerburn Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2-4 p.m., Florissant Public Library. Nerburn is the highly acclaimed author and editor of 14 books on spiritual values and Native American themes. He has been described by Harper Collins Publishers as “one of the few American writers who can respectfully bridge the gap between Native and non-Native cultures. Space is limited. Registration is required. Call 748-3939 to register.
The Woodland Park Public Library is offering ESL adult conversation groups. For more information, contact Jennie Darrah-Librarian at 687-9281 ext. 103.
Michelle Petrazzoulo is the library director for the Rampart Library District. Contact her with questions or column ideas at 687-9281 or michelled@rampartlibrarydistrict.org. For more information, visit rampartlibrarydistrict.org.