Banana splits and root beer floats, quarantine at Forest Ridge Senior Living offers interludes to solitude amid a halt to in-person visits from family members.
“We’re taking people outside when it’s nice, with staff members engaging with them in their rooms,” said Diane Herndon, director of the facility in Woodland Park, which currently has 65 residents.
Like others around the world, the staff is using technology to enhance lives, in this case, it’s the picture window in the lobby and the new guest, Google Duo.
“We have several iPads we’re using to do that,” Herndon said. “Families are loving it — we’re just trying to make sure that communication is happening.”
Along with the through-the-window visits, Forest Ridge has launched a weekly theme that includes the study of countries around the globe, with a focus on foods and meals served to the residents in their rooms.
An auxiliary benefit to the program is continuing education. “We want them to learn, so that their minds are stimulated,” Herndon said.
A few days after Gov. Jared Polis declared a stay-at-home emergency mandate, the facility issued a plea to the community for more masks. “All of our employees who come in direct contact with the residents wear a mask,” said Jamie Hutchins, RN, director of nursing at Forest Ridge.
Herndon acknowledges the repercussions of the quarantine. “The families were so supportive; I know it’s been hard on them,” Herndon said. “I want to give a shout-out to the families.”
After only a few months on the job, Herndon is mustering the troops to meet the requirements of the new normal. “With the support of the owner (Bob Schleicher) as well as the team being so strong, I have been pleased with the way the team has stepped up,” she said.
The Aspen assisted living
Although the facility is on lockdown and the staff is collectively wearing masks, The Aspen’s 11 residents are adapting. “It’s a big change in their lives, so we are using Skype for visits with family,” said Ron Weitner, cofounder with his daughter Jessica Ballard, of the Woodland Park facility which opened September 2018.
While Skype is a technological innovation intended to reduce the burden of loneliness, Weitner’s founding principle is to enhance communication among the residents as well as the community. “Nobody chooses to come here,” he said. “It’s need-driven.”
However, amid the crisis, there’s a silver lining at The Aspen. “We haven’t had to let any of our staff of 12 go,” Weitner said.
Before the stay-home order, four people were scheduled to move in but that, too, is on hold.
In an interview with The Courier when The Aspen opened, Weitner highlighted the staff’s dedication to providing for the human needs of security, significance and community. “I think the residents are safer here than anywhere else,” he said.
According to a report from the Innovations in Aging Collaborative, the fastest growth of senior-headed households in the Pikes Peak region will happen in Teller County. The senior population is expected to nearly double between 2010 and 2020, from 3,100 to 6,200.