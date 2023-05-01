Teller County property owners can expect an increase in valuations anywhere from 30-100%, depending on the area and type of property.

In a presentation last month to business leaders and real estate agents, Carol Kittelson and Mike Akana, county assessor and deputy, respectively, offered a heads-up before notices of valuation hit mailboxes this week.

The increase is due to the escalation of real-estate values in parts of Colorado based on the market that existed on June 30, 2022, Kittelson said.

Yet some in the audience balked at the increase which could possibly result in higher taxes.

With a profusion of second homes throughout the county, Lee Taylor questioned why full-time residents, who shop locally and contribute to the sales-tax base, can’t get a break on their taxes.

“Why not offer permanent residents a homestead exemption?” said Taylor, financial advisor with Edward Jones and a Divide resident. Taylor was referring to the exemption offered to Colorado’s senior citizens who have lived in homes at least 10 years. “We are crucifying everybody who lives here full time,” he added.

“How did we get here?” Akana said.

When voters approved Amendment B last year by 58% to 42%, the measure reduced assessment rates on properties while providing value exemptions. But only for one year, 2023.

For Colorado commercial properties, the assessment rate drops from 29 to 27.9%, with the first $30,000 of actual value exempt. For residential properties, the assessment rate drops from 6.95% to 6.765%, with the first $15,000 of actual value exempt.

However, the good news/bad news part for Teller County taxpayers is that the reductions slam up against escalating real estate values.

Blame the pandemic that began in March 2020.

“COVID 19 created the hottest real estate market along the Front Range of Colorado,” Akana said.

And Teller County rode the coattails as people began working remotely, many choosing to live in the mountains.

“Teller County has been discovered,” Akana said.

For instance, a modest A-frame home in Sherwood Forest Estates in Divide sold for $215,000 in December 2019. A little more than three years later, the same home sold for $322,000.

In Spring Valley in Divide, a home that sold for $312,000 in September 2019 sold again three years later for $460,000, an increase of 47.44%.

In Woodland Park, a home on Red Mountain (west of downtown) sold for $352,000 and three years later, a buyer paid $538,000, an increase of 52.84%.

In rural Indian Creek subdivision, the sale of 3.75 acres of vacant land sold for $18,000 in October 2020. Thirteen months later, the same acreage sold for $60,000, for a 233.33% increase over 19 months.

In Woodland Park, in the Tamarac subdivision, the sale price of .76 of an acre lot increased 29.9% in 14 months, from March 15, 2021, to May 11, 2022.

Sale prices for commercial properties, as well, are increasing although there are fewer sales, Kittelson said.

For many in the audience, the increases hit more than their own pocketbooks. For landlords (Lee) Taylor and Jon Gemelke, the increase in their taxes may have to trickle down to people who lease their buildings, small business owners.

“How do I justify an increase in rents?” Taylor said.

To any questions about changing tax formulas, Akana advised residents to talk to the Colorado legislature.

“These values are horrifying to me,” Kittelson said. “But if we are not doing our job correctly, the state gets to step in. We try to ensure that everything we do is according to the letter of the law.”

A few days after the presentation, Teller County Commissioner Dan Williams, anticipating protests, issued a plea, during the commissioners’ meeting, “Please, please, have some grace for the assessor,” he said.