Every 16 minutes in the United States, someone dies by suicide.
“These are extreme numbers; these are somebody’s loved ones, a family member,” said Marysia Pawlik, a licensed clinical social worker who oversees the crisis team for Aspen Pointe, which provides counseling and mental-health support for people in El Paso, Teller and Park counties.
“Suicide is the leading cause of death of young adults, from 15 to 24, in the U.S.”
Recently, however, more children 10 and 11 years old are ending their lives by suicide, Pawlik said, speaking Jan. 7 in a Zoom presentation sponsored by the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce. “They are at much higher risk right now.”
Youngsters who are gay, bisexual, lesbian or transgender are at high risk of ending their lives by suicide. “They are struggling not only with school, relationships at home or in the community but with their self-identity,” Pawlik said.
If harassed at school, the bullying is typically continuous on social media.
“I just want to make sure that we pay a little bit more attention to those kiddos who struggle with gender identify,” she said.
But the highest-suicide rate is in men who are 85 years or older. “The risk factors for someone older are hopelessness and significant changes in behaviors,” Pawlik said.
Feelings of isolation for people in nursing homes have been recently compounded by the fact that they can’t have visitors due to COVID restrictions. “Prior to the pandemic we have not seen the elderly dying by suicide as we have now,” Pawlik said.
Yet today’s youth are at a higher risk of suicide due to the lower level of brain development contrasted with an adult. “In an adult, there is a little bit more time between the situation and the thought,” Pawlik said.
For those in crisis Aspen Pointe has a 24/7/365 Crisis Walk-in Clinic at 115 S. Parkside Drive in Colorado Springs.
In addition, Aspen Pointe initiated a COVID Response Team as part of the statewide Colorado Spirit program.
“We are a team of five that reaches out to our senior population as well as youth in the schools,” said Norma DeJesus, youth outreach navigator. “It’s a unique program that has the ability to individualize support for families and community groups.”
To help people with issues around COVID, Aspen Pointe features a Coffee Chat from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays. Email COVIDResponse@aspenpointe.org to get an invite link.For more information, call 299-2996.
“You can just drop in and chat,” DeJesus said.