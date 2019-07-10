A coupling of capitalism and philanthropy, the Aspen Mine Center Thrift Store in Cripple Creek responds to a variety of needs, including the need to volunteer.
There’s a certain energy associated with the thrift store as people come and go, browse and chat. And the merchandise is tip-top. “There’s no department store up here, so the store is a resource for the locals to come and shop,” said Rich Ingold who with his wife Barb does the intake, pricing and selling, all on a volunteer basis.
The shop, with its variety of inventory, is an attraction for tourists. “Tourist walk the streets and in the summer they are significant contributors,” Ingold said.
The shop is a fundraiser for the Aspen Mine Center, a nonprofit organization and a focal point for other agencies dedicated to improving the lives of people in southern Teller County. Among the services are financial counseling, employment opportunities and a commodities program.
Opened as a means of providing the extras for the center’s clients, the thrift store took off when Janet Hubby, who donted the Little Lode gift shop’s remaining inventory when she closed it. “That was such a huge start for us,” said Ted Borden, executive director of the AMC.
Along the way, the donations turned from necessities to luxury items, which added an infusion to the bottom line. “The high-end items we mainly sell to people from out-of-town,” Ingold said. “They are appreciative of the quality so when they come to gamble — or whatever — they make the thrift shop one of their stops.”
And the inventory is spotless. “Everything that comes in is meticulously brushed and cared for,” Borden added. “Every item has gone through a cleaning process — they are picky about how things get displayed.”
For each of the past two years, the store has generated a net income of $50,000, which provides a sustainable source of income to support the center’s programs. “When people see that their donations support our programs, we get more donations all the time,” Borden said.
Along with the cash-generating items, the donations are the result of a need to help others. “A lot of people donate because they know we will let people who are looking for a job, or people who need clothes, can come in take a shower and then throw their clothes away — because they don’t have any way to wash them,” said Angie Trelstad, director of client services. “If a client needs something we will supply it free.”
The store has one paid employee, Dianne Wasson, whose wages are paid by the U.S. Department of Labor through its Senior Community Service Employment Program.
However, the thrift shop could always use more volunteers. “We are looking for people who have a passion for clothing, for design and display,” Trelstad said. “Display is a big part of how successful a thrift store is.”
Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, call 689-3584.