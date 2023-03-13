Aspen Mine Center Executive Director Ted Borden made a presentation to the city at the March 1 council meeting in appreciation for “all they have done over the past three years” with regards to their assistance in garnering a $700,000 Community Development Block Grant.

The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program supports community development activities “to build stronger and more resilient communities.” to include needs such as “infrastructure, economic development projects, public facilities installation, community centers, housing rehabilitation, public services, clearance / acquisition, micro enterprise assistance, code enforcement, homeowner assistance, etc.”

“I am here to formally say thank you,” Borden said, for the city’s assistance with the Aspen Mine Center’s receipt of grant funding for their renovation project.

“First, we would like to recognize our mayor and council for their great guidance through the process in getting the CDBG grant,” Borden said. “Over the years you have served the community very well. (The city) has allowed the employees to do their job and do it very well,”

Borden lauded Paul Harris, who “was right there from the very beginning” to give (financial) guidance throughout the process.

Board President Mary Bielz then stepped up to the podium to present the city a sculpture of, what she described as, a “dogged cowboy on a horse” saying the cowboy was representative of the mine center doggedly pursuing the grant.

“We knew through DOLA there was a funding mechanism,” Bielz said, adding (DOLA’s) recommendation was to partner with the city, upon which the horse represents the ride.

The cowboy and horse sit upon a stand made from horseshoes, which represent the luck and the synchronicity of timing for the 3-year process.

The city also approved a resolution to allow five opioid settlement agreements with Teva, Allergan, Walmart, Walgreens and CVS. This is the negotiated settlement between the drug companies and the state of Colorado. The settlement amount for Cripple Creek amounts to $59,675.28 with payments to the city taking place for up to 18 years.

“Basically you are agreeing that you will not sue these companies for opioid addiction in the future,” City Manager Frank Salvato said.

As the state gets the money, it is distributed to the the cities and counties over the years. Salvato also said there is a memorandum of understanding that is very restrictive as to how the money is to be spent for heath treatment for opioids.

In other city business, the council approved an agreement contract for AquaWorks as owner / representative to oversee the project of upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant — not to exceed $50,000.

According to Salvato, the purpose of an owner / representative is for the city to “have a set of eyes to look over the shoulders of the engineers as they progress with the project.”

Following a Dec. 7 workshop, the council authorized staff to advertise for engineering services for the future upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant, receiving seven requests for qualifications (RFQ’s) from engineering firms. A committee including Mayor Ashworth, Mayor Pro-Tem Trenary, Paul Harris, Mickey Groves, Steve DiCamillo and City Administrator Frank Salvato, reviewed and scored the RFQ’s individually to recommend an engineering firm for selection. The SGM Engineering firm is recommended for wastewater plant future upgrades, improvements, and preliminary design.

Giving some background, Salvato said that, for the present, the city’s treatment plant is in “good shape.”

“It meets the state standards… currently, we are rated at over one million gallons daily… using 400,000 gallons a day.”

However, according to Salvato, because the creek’s water eventually runs into the Arkansas River, “the Feds have issued new standards… for nitrates, which we can’t treat, phosphorus, which we can’t treat, and maybe some metals.”

Looking towards the future, Salvato said the city needs are “…to extend wastewater lines for new housing and replacement because (sewer lines) are so old, they are too shallow and they freeze up.”

Salvato said that, as a disadvantaged city, they could qualify for granting opportunities to offset the millions of dollars needed for future projects.