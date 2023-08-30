The Golden Bridge Network is a coalition of organizations bridging seniors and services through enhanced communication and process improvement in Teller county. The Aspen Mine Center is a part of The Golden Bridge Network, assisting seniors in our community through partnerships, advocacy and case management.

The Aspen Mine Center has been a non-profit organization since its inception in 1998. In 2011 Senior Advocacy became a big part of client services. We have helped serve more than 1600 Seniors from our local community.

As Senior Advocates at The Aspen Mine Center, our mission is assisting older adults (over the age of 60) and persons with disabilities to remain as independent as possible by connecting them with resources, removing barriers, and assisting them with coordination and development of a comprehensive system of services in Teller County. As we help our seniors maintain their independence it also allows them increased opportunities.

We have many great things happening at The Aspen Mine Center. We have a community lunch on Wednesdays from 11:30-1:00. Everyone is welcome to come to our lunch, and we enjoy seeing our aging population join us for socialization, food, and fun. We have Bingo on Tuesday’s, and Dominos on Thursday starting at 10:00, and we welcome any new seniors to join us for some fun. Please visit our website at COCAMC.org for more services that are available to our community, along with a chance to sign up to help your community out and volunteer with us.

I am a native to Colorado, spending most of my life living in the Teller County area. I am currently the Senior Advocacy Manager with the Aspen Mine Center. I am grateful for everyday that I am able to support my community, and make it a great place for our future generations. I enjoy reading, playing board games, and spending time with my Family.