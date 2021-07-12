GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS • A dedication ceremony for the Aspen Grove/Tribute Walk July 4 honored the contributions of the late Dick Bratton, who died in February.
“We will dedicate a tree on the walk to Dick Bratton, the father of the trails in Green Mountain Falls,” said Chris Keesee, co-founder with Blake Keesee and Larry Keigwin of the Green Box Arts Festival.
The grove/tribute walk was renovated and landscaped by Carla Chapman of Green Mountain Falls, Keesee said. It is along a trail behind the Lakeview Terrace.
The property includes an amphitheater and The Shed, an annex with apartments reserved for recipients of the Green Box artists-in-residence program.
The Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation purchased the property in addition to other significant pieces in town, including Mount Dewey, Mount Rebecca and Red Devil Mountain. “The properties will be preserved in perpetuity,” said Keesee, who chairs the foundation. “The idea is to protect the greenspace and backspace and to protect our view.”
After the ceremony, Keigwin and Keesee led a Green Box Art Walk through the grove to view various artworks, including the 2021 Red Over Blue piece by Cat Balco on display on Lake Street. Balco was on the tour and provided insight into the pieces.
The dedication and art walk were part of the 2021 Green Box Arts Festival which ended last weekend, with the installation of the Turrell Skyspace.