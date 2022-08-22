Pete Tetley greets his guests with a brief introduction of what they are about to see inside the house.
“It’s a house or a warehouse,” he says at his Colorado Springs doorstep.
Not a warehouse big enough for life-sized cars, but able to fit models. Many, many models. Hundreds in their vintage sleeves. And more in display cases that occupy the living room and make walking around a bit of an ordeal.
Sorry, Tetley says. “It’s a hoarder’s house.”
Not a hoarder’s house, but a devout hobbyist’s house. “An inner sanctum of collectibles and memorabilia,” says Tetley, 88.
In the basement, more models from his 1940s youth are stacked to the ceiling atop dozens of filing cabinets. There are more filing cabinets upstairs, more walking obstacles to go with those display cases and chests and drawers all similarly stocked across the kitchen and the den.
While the models are impressive, even more so are the countless pieces of literature dating to the 1920s dawn of American auto. The pages are from manufacturers abroad, too — yellowed brochures, catalogs, sketches, contracts, production reports and more. An ad for the Shamrock car is a rarity from Ireland.
The cabinet labels are handy: Australia, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Russia, Spain and on and on.
Other labels: Buick, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Oldsmobile and on and on.
“Here’s the last of the Nashes,” Tetley says, pulling files from the 1950s.
He lingers over some of his favorites from bygone eras: Studebaker and DeSoto. There are more forgotten names: Kaiser-Frazer, Plymouth and Crosley.
“Pontiac,” Tetley mutters. “Another dead car.”
Just as this is a house and a warehouse and an inner sanctum, it is something of a graveyard. “I’ve outlived a lot of these cars,” Tetley says.
And yet the literature has a way of living on. Carmakers today place their content online, bound for digital disintegration, as Tetley sees it. Ads aren’t admired on a computer screen like they were in his day, hand drawn on the page. “Art,” he calls his collection.
Online, he says, nothing really lasts, like cars themselves. But they are memorialized in the material he’s meticulously preserved since childhood, since he began stashing everything he could from manufacturers and dealerships.
It’s strange, Tetley says. “The paper has outlasted the metal.”
And he’s glad to share it all. Glad to show it to these visitors today. They’ve come to tell a story, his story, which is about as colorful as his collection.
He smiles. “I don’t know if you’re here for a biography or an obituary.”
Like the literature, Tetley describes himself as a survivor. He’s known other collectors like him around Colorado. He’s met them along the road to antique shows and meets. “But they’ve all passed away,” he says.
He’s known bigger collections than his. Once, with a fellow Studebaker-crazed friend, he went to see a collector in Iowa, “who had enough literature to fill several buildings,” recalls the friend, Dave Foerch. “He built three-story buildings and had them full of stuff.”
Foerch knows the literature hounds as a different breed. “They’re always looking to complete what they have, even if they don’t know it’s complete,” he says. “It’s kind of an all-consuming thing.”
But lately, Tetley has been thinning his collection. He’s realizing the small fortune he’s long suspected. A couple of years ago, for example, Tetley says he packed nearly 100 13-gallon tubs with papers that were shipped to a man in New York for $30,000. Another group in St. Louis paid $10,000 for loads of Japanese documents, he says.
But Tetley doesn’t seem concerned about money. He’s a retired chief master sergeant, a veteran with a heart for veterans, and one has been the recipient of several donations.
Tetley’s concern, rather, is what will become of the stuff he can’t possibly part with. Much of it is too precious to him. It’s not to any family still around, he regrets to say.
“He’s old, and he needs to get rid of it,” says another hobby friend, Ron Theisman. “If he dies, somebody’s gonna come in there and clean it up and bring it to Goodwill or dump it in a dumpster.”
That would be too bad, Tetley says.
“It’s not just car history,” he says. “This is my history.”
He can point to his first brochure: one for the 1946 Ford Club Coupe, with that sleek, rounding body and silver grille up front. Tetley was 11 when his dad got that car.
He sought more brochures from his home in Berlin, N.H. He wrote not just to the likes of Studebaker, Packard and Hudson in the U.S., but to companies north of him as well, across the border in Canada. He wrote about cars in the local paper, inspiring more donations. His parents would drop him off for afternoons at auto malls. The cigar-smoking dealers in their fedoras and overcoats came to expect the boy. They had stacks of material ready.
Compelled by the kid’s letters, one dealer drove from afar to show off an Austin A40. Tetley keeps a model of the car still.
“That was probably the most beautiful thing I laid eyes on,” Tetley says.
The most beautiful thing before he laid eyes on the woman who would be his wife. Mary was teaching at a military base in Alaska, where Tetley was stationed in the early years of his career. The two married in 1955.
Off they went to see the world, as the Air Force commanded the tech specialist. Off they went in an array of cars. They are depicted, of course, in Tetley’s collection: the Chevy Bel Air, the Chevy Nomad, the Jaguar XK140, the Chrysler New Yorker, the Rambler Cross Country, which they took to France.
Time and place flew with the cars. Amid Tetley’s 28-year career, there were other stops in Australia, New Zealand, England, Iceland and Turkey, where he added boar hunting to his hobbies. But the main one remained. Everywhere he went, he looked for shops and shows.
“Everywhere I went, the hobby came with,” he says. “Every time I could find a footlocker, I would fill that up (with literature) and send it back home.”
He came back from Vietnam with something he didn’t want. The Bronze Star was awarded after his base took heavy artillery.
“You realize how close you were to getting blown up,” he says, becoming quiet with the memory. “Yeah, that’s scary.”
But he always took comfort in his collection. It was a comfort he needed after retirement, when the love of his life was no longer able to provide it.
Mary was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. For 10 years he cared for her, feeling often helpless as the disease took its brutal, unforgiving course.
In the darkest nights, he had the collection.
“This was a way to get my mind off things, remembering more pleasant things,” he says, surrounded in his overflowing living room. There are other mementos of his childhood, heroes like Ted Williams and Western star Tom Micks.
Above it all, there’s a picture hanging of him and Mary. She’s in the throes of the disease, but still smiling for their 50th wedding anniversary. She died in 2009.
“I live life a bit on the rough side now. I’m not the best housewife, as you can see,” Tetley says. “But I like my collection.”
If only he knew what to do with it.
“He’s 88, and he’s facing the same thing I am,” says his old friend, Foerch. “What are you gonna do with a legacy?”
Share it, Tetley decides. Share it with his visitors this afternoon.
As they leave, he spots something else from the collection that makes him remember another place and time.
“Oh!” he remarks. “Let me tell you another little story real quick ...”
