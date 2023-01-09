More than 80 Teller County law enforcement officers renewed their oath of office along with Sheriff Jason Mikesell in a swearing-in ceremony last week.
District Court Judge Scott Sells administered the oath to Mikesell, who then paid tribute to the men and women standing at attention. “I just have to say that this job and this country could not do what it does or be what it is without you, every day,” the sheriff said. “So, the oath you take today will echo into your future echo and your children’s future.”
The officers start and end every day with morals and integrity, Mikesell said. “For those who come after you, you are their moral guidance for the rest of their lives, especially if they are law enforcement officers,” he added.
Mikesell noted that many of them are second-generation law enforcement officers. “The Teller County Sheriff’s Office has a very strong path; we’ve done more things for a small agency — or what used to be a small agency — than most others in Colorado,” he said. “You have fought cartels and taken risks to protect those around you when they couldn’t protect themselves.”
There is no greater calling than to be in law enforcement, Mikesell said. “Understand it is a calling, because no one else would want to do this — no one else would run toward shots from gunfire or smoke from a fire — while sometimes having to protect your own home,” he said.
This latest oath of office by Mikesell will be his last as the county sheriff as he begins his second four-year term. “This is the last four years of my journey after almost 30 years, and I couldn’t ask for a better one,” Mikesell said.
For her support throughout the years of his career, Mikesell looked over at his wife, Pam Mikesell, and thanked her for “keeping him sane.”
In a time when law enforcement officers around the nation are being killed in the line of duty and face numerous dangers on the job, Mikesell spoke of inspiration and loyalty. “You can’t ask for a better group of people to stand shoulder to shoulder with, as we are today. Never forget,” he said. “Because it all goes very quickly, but we will always have those memories and those memories are what make yours a life of purpose, a good one.”
The officers, in unison, raised their hands in unison as Mikesell administered the oath of office as a prelude to his second term.
While praising Mikesell and his team, Dan Williams, chairman of the Teller County Board of County Commissioners, dropped a hint. “We know there are still some shortages in the staff; we know we could do better at benefit packages and we’re taking a look at pay,” he said. “God bless you; there’s not a lot of people who would stop a car in the middle of the night, walk up and hope and pray they won’t get shot. With Jason (Mikesell), you’ve got backup.”
Commissioner Erik Stone noted the working partnerships Mikesell had fostered with the police departments in Colorado Springs, Woodland Park and Cripple Creek. Chris Deisler and Bud Bright, chiefs of the latter two departments, attended the ceremony. “The relationships make the county safer; it hasn’t always been that way,” Stone said.
Commissioner Bob Campbell noted Mikesell’s reference to the calling of a law enforcement officer. “For most of you, it’s not a job but a career.”
Undersheriff Stan Bishop stepped up to make a prediction. “I thank everybody for being part of this agency,” he said. “We’re going to have a good year.”
After the ceremony, the officers and guests celebrated the new year with a reception.