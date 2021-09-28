On Sept. 20, the Woodland Park City Council held the first of what are sure to be several 2022 budget work sessions and meetings before the budget is approved in December. This work session saw council dealing with both division and consensus.
The session began with a question from Merry Jo Larson, president of the Downtown Development Authority board.
She said years ago the city’s economic development director and the authority’s executive director were the same person. The city paid two-thirds of the director’s salary and the authority paid the rest.
“We need an executive director,” Larson said. “We didn’t need one before but, with two big projects coming up, we need one now. Would you consider sharing directors again?”
Councilman Rusty Neal, council’s authority-board liaison, said the board voted against hiring an executive director at its last meeting.
“We can’t afford to hire a separate person,” Larson said. “I’m representing only myself and I’m here to see if a shared director would work so that I can take that information back to the board.”
In other business, City Manager Michael Lawson went over suggestions for using American Rescue Plan funds. The city will receive almost $2 million to help with COVID 19 recovery. The first half of the money arrived earlier this year. The second half will arrive in June.
“We’re still looking at how we can use the funds,” Lawson said. “It’s complex and the more the federal government tells us, the less we seem to know.”
He said funds must be spent by Dec. 31, 2024, and any projects funded with rescue dollars must be completed by Dec. 31, 2026.
The city will likely qualify to use the funds for Public Health Emergency and Economic Impacts, Compensation for Essential Workers and Municipal Broadband, Water and Wastewater but not for Revenue Recovery because tax revenues have remained high over the past year and a half, he said.
Lawson suggested allocating part of the $990,446 the city has already received for the following projects and programs:
- $67,000 for hazard pay to help the city’s frontline workers who were unable to work from home during the pandemic
- $12,000 for vaccination incentives
- $42,500 to replace about 200 Knox Boxes, which allow firefighters and police to enter homes and businesses during emergencies without having to break in
- $40,000 for a study on bringing fiber-based, high-speed internet to underserved areas of the city
If all these funds are allocated, $829,466 would be left for use later this year and into next year.
Lawson suggested three other allocations for 2020:
- $167,000 for park upgrades and maintenance
- $100,000 for a heating, air conditioning and filtration system for the Ute Pass Cultural Center
- $800,000 for water infrastructure
For the most part, council members agreed that these were good suggestions. However, Councilwoman Stephanie Alfieri, who attended the work session virtually, was aggressively opposed to almost every proposed use for the federal funds.
“I think all of this money should go to water and wastewater availability and nothing else,” she said. “If employees choose to get vaccinated, it’s no cost to the city.”
Councilman Robert Zuluaga also opposed vaccine incentives and asked that the funding be used instead to educate employees about vaccine pros and cons. When asked how that education would be provided, Zuluaga said he didn’t trust information from the federal government.
He cited some vaccination statistics from non-governmental websites, but Neal said his data were unsubstantiated and unscientific.
Human Resources Generalist Amy Jacob explained how the city handles situations involving employees and COVID-19, following Teller County Public Health and federal guidelines.
An employee with COVID-19 symptoms is required to quarantine for 10 days, but is not required to test, she said. Contacts are traced and anyone who has spent longer than 15 minutes within six feet of the symptomatic employee will have to quarantine for 14 days.
A quarantined contact may seek a test after five days and will be allowed to come back to work if the test is negative. Vaccinated employees will not be required to quarantine.
“I want our employees to be safe,” Jacob said.
Lawson added that the city has had close calls in the past and that one employee with COVID could shut down an entire department.
Councilwoman Catherine Nakai said the federal funding was use-it-or-lose it money and that it wouldn’t come from the city’s general fund, but Alfieri started yelling over her and was told she was out of order. After the session, Nakai said she was trying to say that the rescue money was everybody’s money and that there is no reason not to use it.
Alfieri had to be called to order several times throughout the meeting.
Councilwoman Kellie Case asked Alfieri to follow proper procedure and act respectfully. “This is no place for politics,” Case said.
The Woodland Park city charter requires council to be nonpartisan.
During the second part of the meeting, Lawson covered 2021-22 revenue projections and 2022 council and staff budget priorities.
City Finance Director Aaron Vassalotti said there has been a significant increase in revenue, with an additional $881,000 added to the city’s general fund since Jan. 1.
Unfortunately, the inflation rate is also high, which means the city is falling behind when it comes to employee compensation and the costs of maintenance and equipment replacement, Vassalotti said.
Lawson previously conducted an informal poll of council members on their priorities. Two council members were in favor of using the increased revenue to cut the city’s mill levy, which, if decreased, can’t be increased without a vote by Woodland Park electors.
Alfieri added, “We have record tax revenue, but the city loves to consume. We have more money than ever and not to give residents a tax break is ridiculous. The city is just going to waste and spend.”
Case said a mill levy reduction would be irresponsible.
“We need to talk about what this means … (trying) to pay off debt and reduce the mill levy at the same time,” she said.