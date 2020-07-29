Lauren Jones’ 40th year of life has threatened to be the worst.
The school counselor from Denver has seen her dream of being a mother diminish. Infertility has taken its toll, one failed test result after another.
And then there’s the anguish of suicide, a monster Jones thought she’d only have to face once when her brother took his life years ago. Then the monster came back for her cousin in March, near the onset of the coronavirus pandemic across the world.
In her grief, a thought occurred to Jones.
“What could I do to give myself something that my 50-year-old self could look back at and say, ‘That was an awesome 40th year, despite everything leading up to it being really sad?’”
The answer was the Colorado Trail.
This month, she began the 486-mile journey on foot through the Rocky Mountains.
She expected to camp 40 nights. She expected “a lot of healing and processing and reflecting,” she said. “And maybe even some talking to the spirits in the woods.”
Every summer, people from around the world take their troubles to the Colorado Trail, hoping the long commune with iconic nature will soothe their souls.
The backdrop is different this year.
The Colorado Trail Foundation has no way of tracking numbers on the path, though there’s a glimpse: The stewarding nonprofit in 2019 issued about 380 certificates of completion upon request. Bill Manning, the foundation’s executive director, guesses the number of actual finishers is double that, with maybe 1,000 in total attempting it every year.
“I’d think that’d be higher this year,” he said.
That’s based on increased inquiries to the foundation and Manning detecting more activity on Facebook — more bustle on trail-focused pages.
And it’s reasonable to think more people are coming to Colorado due to COVID-19 spoiling plans for America’s other premier thru-hikes. Official advocates for longer trails elsewhere have discouraged use this summer.
Jordan Harbour, for one, thought she’d be on the West Coast by now, making her way on the 2,650-mile-long Pacific Crest Trail. Instead, the 27-year-old Kansan found herself this month in the backcountry between Denver and Durango.
The Colorado Trail “seems like a safe option,” she wrote in an email from her phone. And she was not going to be denied her desire: “an authentic life experience,” she wrote, away from everything else.
As Colorado Springs’ Jessie Cunningham, 34, put it ahead of her trip on the trail this month: “It will be nice to get away from the loudness of everything going on.”
It would seem a long hike would be ideal for this long depression, this time of sickness and political and social upheaval.
Or maybe not, said Scott Wilkinson, spokesman for the Pacific Crest Trail Association, which counted a record 7,888 hikers last year.
“People have this vision of a solitary hiker hundreds of miles deep in the wilderness,” Wilkinson said. “But the reality is, long distance hiking is actually a very social endeavor. You’re hiking with a big group of people and camping together and sharing food together.
“And of course you’re dropping off the trail into towns and communities to resupply. Needless to say, many of these towns are in rural areas with limited to no medical resources.”
Those were among reasons the association told hikers to stay off the coast trail this summer. Advocates made the same call for the Appalachian Trail, which similarly has seen some renegades among the 3,000 or 4,000 people typically attempting the hike every year. Some are going undercover from police in town, ducking from rangers in the woods.
It’s worrisome for Appalachian Trail Conservancy President and CEO Sandi Marra, especially considering the rise of COVID in many of the 14 states the trail crosses.
“We continue to think the primary concerns of long-distance hiking remain,” Marra said.
The Colorado Trail Foundation has issued warnings to travelers: to have a mask handy; to not share equipment; to minimize local contact when resupplying; to not expect amenities such as shuttle rides and hostels; and to proceed knowing first-responders are uniquely strapped this summer. The Continental Divide Trail Coalition, representing the 3,100-mile hike between Mexico and Canada, has issued the same warnings.
Compared with other thru-hikes canceled this year, the Colorado Trail is far lesser in scope — a fraction of the length as the PCT and AT, not crisscrossing near the same jurisdictional hodgepodge.
It’s not an ideal summer, the foundation’s Manning recognized, but it might be as ideal as thru-hiking can be at the moment.
“We think the Colorado Trail freedom might be even more appreciated this year than in other years,” he said.
So it was for Colorado Springs’ Jeff Latka. Fortunately, his wife has continued making a paycheck, but as a photographer and videographer, the pandemic has left him largely out of work.
“It’s been hard, especially with a 1-year-old at home,” Latka said. “I’m hoping being able to go out on the trail will revitalize my spirit in a sense.”
From her home in Denver, Jones hoped the Colorado Trail would grant her the same. She’s felt a heavy weight. And she’s felt more than ready to transfer that to a backpack.
“To just walk,” she said. “Yeah, to just walk all that off.”
