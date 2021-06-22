VICTOR • Handcrafted brooms and handmade tin cans with vintage labels, the artistry of Karen and Sam Morrison combines nostalgia with savvy business sense.
Hidden away from industrial areas of the country, the Morrisons have achieved international prominence with their works crafted in the Victor Trading Co. and Manufacturing Works.
(Victor’s 426 residents live in the mountain community that is 9,693 feet above sea level,)
Karen Morrison makes the tin cans. On vintage-type machinery, she cuts and rolls the tin to craft the cans, lids and all.
The labels are historical gems, some from the late 19th and early 20th century. Some come from old warehouses. “I make the labels and then size the cans to the labels because they’re all different,” she said. “It’s fun to find a new label from another time period.”
Morrison’s cans have been featured in movies such as “The Missing,” starring Tommy Lee Jones and “The Greatest Showman,” starring Hugh Jackman, as well as in magazines such as “Colorado Bride.”
Recently, Karen fulfilled an order for 360 cans for Disney Hong Kong. At first, she balked. “I told them I couldn’t do it, that making cans takes time,” she said.
Undaunted, Disney people persisted. “I did 24 cans at a time and shipped them over,” she said.
In the homemade tin-can business, being rushed is just aggravating.
With the Disney gig, she reached the deadline, but the company delayed the opening day. “They could have given me more time,” she said. “We do things over and above what anybody else would do.”
The tin cans are only one part of the Morrisons’ artistry. The brooms are handmade, piece by piece, of broom or Indian corn dyed in various colors. To highlight the skill, the Morrisons have crafted a broom wall in the shop, for a photo opportunity.
The trading post offers a tour of yesteryear’s products. The letterpress, circa 1894, prints 19th-century images on notecards.
There is seemingly no end to Morrison creativity. When not making cans, or helping her husband craft brooms, Karen is making kiln-fired fused glass night lights, each painted with a different image, aspen trees, for instance. Oh, and the Morrisons are also famous for their cookie cutters.
The trading post is appropriately located in a building of 1900s-style Victorian architecture, one of many historic structures that distinguishes the city of Victor. The couple lives in the apartment upstairs. “Sometimes we’re late to work,” Karen joked.
For information, go to victortradingco.com or email mail@victortradingco.com.