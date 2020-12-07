After 30 years of teaching at Gateway and Columbine elementary schools, Julie Cutting found her inner artist.
Inspired by Colorado landscapes, Cutting’s paintings are vibrant with color. Pikes Peak, Fisher’s Peak near Trinidad, fields of flowers and golden leaves are among her subjects that transport the viewer to the scene.
This summer, she hiked, set up her easel and painted. “It was a lovely summer — because we couldn’t do anything, with this whole COVID thing; at least we could enjoy the outdoors,” she said.
Aside from the scenic landscapes, Cutting also paints pet portraits.
To enhance her art, the retired teacher took lessons from Woodland Park artist Kenneth Shanika, one of the region’s most well-known painters and instructors. Like Shanika, Cutting often pays tribute to Pikes Peak with her oils. “We’re lucky enough to live where we look right at the peak every day,” she said.
An exhibit of Cutting’s paintings is in the Eichman Gallery at Park State Bank & Trust in Woodland Park. She will show her landscape oils through the month of December.