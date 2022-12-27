A gallery of the artistry of Ania Milo, At the Barn, an Artist Mountain Retreat, is a reflection of the creativity of a women who more or less blew into the region unannounced.
She arrived from Baltimore, Maryland, after 20 years working in national security for the federal government. On the side, the completely remodeled and designed the interior of her row house in that city.
Milo is instantly recognizable as she drives around Woodland Park in her vehicle accented with multi-colored geometric shapes, in blues, purples, yellows and greens. It’s a regular at the Goodwill store.
The mountain retreat on Ute Pass, now registered with Airbnb, is a three-bedroom, two-bath home whose interior speaks to Milo’s design ingenuity.
“The house had the basics, the plumbing, electricity, but everything was brown,” she said with a grin. “I had to go under the house to reconnect the plumbing.”
With her eye for bargains that others might not “get,” Milo has transformed pieces into something interesting, even exciting. She goes for character, possibilities.
The artifact from a railroad, engraved with the word “Porter,” hangs above the fireplace in the living room. “I got it for 35 bucks,” she said. “Everything but the appliances and mattresses came from the Re-Store, Goodwill or Facebook.”
For instance, the $4,000 Italian leather white sofa, now a muted orange, she picked up free of charge from a woman who wanted to get rid of it. “Every piece of furniture in here I re-did,” she said.
The dining room table, another free find, she accented with diagonal stripes and matched the chairs, which she picked up for $5 apiece. “It looks like a set, doesn’t it?” she said.
While the kitchen had cabinets, they were not up to the Milo standards. She refurbished each one to be part of her artistic gallery.
The bedrooms she named for colors, blue, green and purple, each accented with an original Milo painting for the artistic accessory. The bathroom tiles, which she laid herself, fit the design and color scheme of each room.
Milo bought the property, 1.5 acres on the border or Pike National Forest, last year. The house is adjacent to the barn where she lives on the upper level, with her art studio below.
“I will be offering people experiences, hiking, art lessons, sledding, kayaking and power boarding on the Catamount Reservoir,” she said.
In early December, Milo paid tribute to the historical and cultural heritage of Ute Pass with a Native American blessing ceremony by Jon Zimmer, Walks Alone with Many Friends.
After the ceremony, she welcomed her friends with a housewarming party to share her artistic gallery. “It was a lot of work. I really had no life for eight months,” she said. “Now I look at it go, AHHH! I did that. It’s very satisfying.”