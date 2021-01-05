Did you know that engaging in the arts is a way to improve well-being?
The outside art walks scheduled for Woodland Park are good exercise, but there’s also a healing power included. According to the Harvard Women’s Health Watch, “Creative activities can relieve stress, aid communication and help arrest cognitive decline.”
The goal of the Sunday art walks for 2021 is to showcase art, promote walks and stimulate imagination. They’ll be held on the last Sunday of each month beginning at 11 a.m.
Studies have shown that when people view and analyze art it stimulates the brain. Blood flow can increase by as much as 10% when you look at a beautiful painting. This is the same thing that happens, incidentally, when you look at someone you love.
Art will be displayed in businesses along the walking route. If you’re an artist, business owner or someone who just wants to take the walk, text the word “artwalk” to 833-763-0494. Texting this word adds you to the text list for art walks. Your mobile number goes only to me and nowhere else. And, you’re only signing up to receive information about art walks and nothing more.
The development of art walks for 2021 reminds me of the book, “Who Moved My Cheese” by Spencer Johnson, MD. In the book there are two men and two mice living within a maze where there’s cheese. One of the men ventures into the maze to find new cheese after the pile near their living space gets old and smelly. The man searching for new cheese writes life lessons on the walls as he searches. Some of the lessons include: having cheese makes you happy, movement in a new direction helps you find new cheese, and when you move beyond fear you feel free. The lesson of the story is that we need to recognize change and accept it, and even better, enjoy it!
Art walks in 2021 are a new activity for our area. The first walk is on Jan. 31. We’ll meet at Memorial Park on the corner of Henrietta and Center at 11 a.m. A map for the walks is also available at soarwithnetworkfundraising.org ahead of time.
Businesses participating in art walk plan to be open as they welcome artists into their spaces. Everyone who attends the walk is on his or her own time and dime so there’s no pressure to keep up. You’re welcome to stop wherever you’d like. You may also veer off when the creativity strikes. I’ll make sure to hide the cheese ahead of time!
Gayle Gross displays in Gallery 113, a cooperative artists’ gallery in Colorado Springs. She is a member of the Mountains Artists, a nonprofit artists’ community in Teller County, and consults with organizations on the best way for them to increase market share. For more information about participating as a nonprofit writer for this column connect with Gross at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org or call 719-233-9902.