The Woodland Park library gallery features an exhibit this month of the Teller County Student Art Show. Sponsored by the Mountain Artists, the show reflects the artistic talent of area middle-and high-schoolers.
Brooke Gardner, 9th grade, won Best of Show with her mixed-media work, “Madness.”
High School winners:
Brooke Gardner, Parker Griggs and Emma Adkisson took first, second and third place, respectively, in mixed media. Aaron Ross and Faith Smerkonich received honorable mention.
Lainey Clifford, Isabella May and Brooke Gardner took first, second and third place, respectively, in the drawing category. Amelia Dennin received honorable mention.
Emily Davis, Karley Strole and Lainey Clifford took first, second and third place, respectively, in watercolor.
Peter John Hansen, Emily Davis and Karley Strole took first, second and third place, respectively, in acrylic. Lainey Clifford received honorable mention.
Isabella May, Emily Davis and Karley Strole took first, second and third place in oil. Brooke Gardner received honorable mention.
Katie Larson and Lainey Clifford won first and second place in digital design.
Jaxon Cripe, Lainey Clifford and Brooke Gardner took first, second and third place, respectively, in 3-D.
Middle School winners:
Sawyer Kettler took first place in acrylic, while Sonia Kettler won second and third place in acrylic and mixed media.
The winners shared $1,600 in prize money along with ribbons and certificates.