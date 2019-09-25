Inspired by the natural gold in a Colorado autumn, two art shows this month shine a light on local talent.
CRIPPLE CREEK ART ALLIANCE
The Cripple Creek Art Alliance sponsors the Cripple Creek Autumn and Art Show at the heritage center through Sept. 29. It opened with an artists’ reception on Saturday, Sept. 21. “The purpose of the alliance is to promote art and artists in Teller County,” said Tim Penland, whose media include pencils, pastels and acrylics.
The alliance artists have been given exhibit space at the Butte Theater and in Pocket Park adjacent to city hall for their first show. In a twist on recycling, four of the artists have painted an old piano. “There’s a donkey on it, a train and a house in Victor,” Penland said, adding that the alliance artists plan to paint more pianos.
The piano, a variation on the usual canvas, is the result of several piano donations.
The mixed-media show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Sept. 29 at Cripple Creek Heritage Center, 9283 S. CO-67 (80813). Admission is free. The idea for the art show springs from the picturesque time of year in Teller County.
“More people come to Cripple Creek in the fall than at any other time of the year,” Penland said.
FRIENDS OF MUELLER STATE PARK
Photography that highlights the dynamics of natural settings, many of them in Teller County, is the center of a show and sale this weekend as a fundraiser for the Friends of Mueller State Park.
While the autumn leaves are slow to turn this year, the photographers display their works of seasons past with an array of fall colors at the Photography Show & Sale.
“There are a few artists who haven’t shown for some time,” said Susan Grina, who, with Barbara Berger, handles publicity for the Friends, a nonprofit organization.
Additionally, the show features wood bowls by Larry Fox and fused glass works by Anna Carillo.
The Friends rely on the annual fundraiser to supplement the needs of the park, such as replacing interpretive signs, sponsoring programs for children and implementing improvements.
The show is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28-29, at Mueller State Park Visitor Center, 21045 CO-67, Divide (80814). Admission is free with a Colorado State Park Pass or $8 per vehicle.