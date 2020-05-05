Mountain Artists believe art enriches lives. We are a group of talented artists and non-artists who are continually igniting passion in the community for all forms of creativity.
We provide the following opportunities for students: the Teller County Student Art Show and the Student Art Scholarship. Students who are interested in learning more about these can visit our website, themountainartists.org.
Our group gives back to the community through art displays inside local businesses. This helps create partnerships and an ever-changing exhibit in the area, which a business has the opportunity to advertise. It is a great way for a business to market the collaboration and get people inside their location because people want to see the new art display.
We also provide free events each year that the community is invited to participate in. There’s the annual Mountain Arts Festival, which is always the first weekend in August as well as the annual Holiday Members’ Art Show and Sale, which is always on the Saturday after Thanksgiving at the Ute Pass Cultural Center.
We were formed in 1989 and through the years the different artists in the group have established opportunities. We are currently encouraging everyone to create art!
We’re in an interesting time, to say the least. There’s opportunity for people during our “safe at home” phase to be creative. These thoughts for activities were found at National Public Radio’s blog: finger painting, cooking, baking, collaging, oil painting, weaving, knitting, crocheting, writing, scrapbooking — the sky’s the limit. And, don’t feel like you have to stick to one thing, say the art therapists. Mix it up — do whatever you’re in the mood for.
We’re always excited to share the world of art with new people. Our meetings are held on the second Saturday each month. Receive additional information when you email your interest to themountainartists@gmail.com.
Our “community” includes the entire Ute Pass area. The friendly and historical towns of Cascade, Chipita Park, Green Mountain Falls, Crystola, Woodland Park, Divide, Florissant, Lake George, Cripple Creek, Victor and Deckers.
This year one of our members is coordinating a weeklong art event called Peak Art Adventure. This activity includes plein air painting, art classes, an art walk, award opportunities and more. People pay to participate at different levels and each level is only $65. You can learn more at soarwithnetworkfundraising.org.
We want you to know, whether you are just beginning your journey into exploring the visual arts or have many years of experience, we hope you will join us in promoting, encouraging and supporting the arts throughout our beautiful mountain community. We are n the perfect place to discover, enjoy and explore the artist in you!
Stu Ferguson is president of the Mountain Artists and a small business owner. He has a diverse background including public administration, serving as police chief and mayor of Gunnison and as a planning commissioner.
For more information about participating as a nonprofit writer for this column connect with Gayle Gross at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org or call 719-233-9902.