Big names are coming to the small town of Woodland Park.
H. Claude Pissarro, Salvador Dali and Pablo Picasso, to mention a few.
A double estate auction to be held Monday night will include hand-signed and original artwork from some of the world's well-known masters, along with hand-knotted Persian silk and wool rugs, fine jewelry, Qing Dynasty porcelain, bronze sculptures and other collectibles.
“It’s a fantastic collection; it’s unusual to have artwork of that level,” said auctioneer Mick Harro of Estate Liquidation Options in Miami, Fla.
The items are from two Colorado estates, one the result of a divorce, Harro said, and the other belonging to an “elderly prominent family” who want to sell their assets and form a living trust for beneficiaries.
Harro wouldn’t say whether the owners of the estates live in the Pikes Peak region or elsewhere in Colorado. Sometimes, he said, a judge orders an estate to be liquidated in a divorce settlement in a county other than where the parties reside.
Shining Mountain Golf Course is hosting the event, following COVID regulations of requiring masks and providing social distancing of six feet, said general manager April Babin.
“We won’t have big rows of chairs,” she said. “We’re doing it in subsections with space and distancing.”
The auction house Harro works for in Florida was hired for the job because an attorney in one of the estate cases bought merchandise at previous auctions and was familiar with the company’s work, he said.
The more than 200 items can be previewed starting at 7 p.m. Monday at the golf course, 100 Shining Mountain Lane in Woodland Park. The auction will begin at 8 p.m.
The most valuable pieces of art are an original Pissarro oil and pastel painting on canvas and a hand-signed Picasso master graphic of The Harlequin, Harro said.
He would not estimate how much they might bring, but likely less than gallery prices, he said.
“The reason people go to auctions is they want to get a good deal on stuff,” Harro said.
All artwork is documented and authenticated, he added.
The collection also includes a hand-signed Dali master graphic, an original painting by Israeli painter Itzchak Tarkay, a hand-signed Pino Daeni, a 1919 Degas lithograph, a first edition 1919 Renoir master graphic and several originals by Peter Max.
Reproductions of work by Marc Chagall and Vincent van Gogh, a signed Erte bronze sculpture, hand-woven palace-size Persian rugs and fine jewelry with precious stones also will be offered.
Dealers, collectors and other buyers must be present, except for prearranged FaceTime requests, he said. He expects people to come for the event from as far as California.
While it was challenging to find a space to hold the auction because of coronavirus restrictions, which in Teller County are more lenient because of a variance from state health officials, Babin said it’s fitting the auction ended up in Woodland Park.
“This community loves art — we’ve always had an active art district in the area, and it’s been difficult for people to experience real artwork because of COVID,” she said.
