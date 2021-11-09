WOODLAND PARK • After a year of shutdowns and the temporary halt to hosting clients at DayBreak, an Adult Day Program, good news arrived with the delivery of a 2022 Ford Econoline last month.
Funded by a grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation, the van is one of three delivered to Teller County. As well, Cripple Creek Transit took delivery of two new Econoline vans. The vehicles are valued at $98,000 apiece.
Paula Levy, DayBreak’s founder and chief executive officer, and Ted Schweitzer, mobility manager for Teller County and director of Cripple Creek Transit, wrote the grant for DayBreak. “We help other agencies pursue grant opportunities,” Schweitzer said. “There was no match involved.”
For the transit service in Cripple Creek, the new vans replaced two buses in the existing fleet.
“It’s exciting and will helped the community,” Schweitzer said.
The grants from CDOT are the result of Senate Bill 21-228 that transfers funds, based on personal income growth that reaches over 5%, to CDOT. The bill requires the Transportation Commission to allocate monies to the Strategic Transportation Project Investment Program.
On the day of van delivery from Comer Hobbs, who represents Davey Coach dealer, Levy got a demonstration on driving the van, just in case she wants to renew her CDL license. For now, however, Levy is sharing the joy with the staff and her friends.
“It’s a new chapter for DayBreak to be able to provide transportation for clients in El Paso County and up to Cripple Creek,” Levy said. “We’ll have a driver who will be assigned to pick up and drop off passengers.”