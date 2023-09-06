WEDNESDAY

Gentle Yoga — Led by Nancy Stannard, RYT, 9:30 a.m., Woodland Aquatic Center, 111 N. Baldwin St., Woodland Park. Mats and props supplied; 719-687-5233, city-woodlandpark.org.

AA Meeting — Noon, Florissant Grange, 2009 County Road 31, Florissant; coloradospringsaa.org/locations/florissant-grange.

Owl Pellets — 2-3 p.m., Mueller State Park, Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Evening Adult Fiction Book Club — 5-6 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; Diane, [email protected].

AA Meeting — 7 p.m., Mountain View United Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park, enter at back of church; coloradospringsaa.org.

Guided Bus Tours of Cripple Creek & Victor Mining District — Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, 298 Victor Ave., Victor, $15. Tickets: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

• • •

THURSDAY

CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with Mexican Train board game at 10:30 a.m., Aspen Mine Center dinning room, 166 E. Benet Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3584.

CHOICES Tea Time — For teen girls in grades 9-12, with food, prizes and real talk, 3:50-4:35 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, upstairs boardroom, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; whatchoices.com, Teresa, 719-284-2300 or [email protected].

AA Meeting — 6 p.m., Church in the Wildwood, 10585 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls; coloradospringsaa.org.

• • •

FRIDAY

Fundraising Gala — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Reserve Our Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park. For a donation to benefit Rampart Library District’s Night at the Library, you will receive a ticket to get into the Speakeasy Lounge, which will only be set up for one night in a secret location. Registration: 719-401-2301, [email protected].

All About Mining — 7:30-8:30 p.m., Mueller State Park, Camper Services, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

• • •

SATURDAY

Green Mountain Bird Walk — With wildlife biologist and author, Joe LaFleur, 8-9 a.m., meet in front of The Painted Bear, 10550 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls, binoculars suggested, for ages five and older; 719-301-8801, betterbirdwatching.com.

Lake George Gem & Mineral Club Meeting — 9 a.m., Lake George Charter School, Lake George; lggmclub.org.

Realtors Self Defense Class — 10-11 a.m., Kenpo Karate Center of Woodland Park, City Market Center, 735 Gold Hill Place, Woodland Park. Registration: 719-930-6365.

Archery for Beginners — For ages 8 and older, 10 a.m.-noon, Mueller State Park, Dragon Pond lot, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Peak View Pond Micro-Hike — 2:30-3:30 p.m., Mueller State Park, Elk Meadow Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

S’more Stories — 7-8 p.m., Mueller State Park, Amphitheater, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Aspen Family Fun Fest — Bowling, corn toss, sack races and more, Cripple Creek; ccparksandrecreation.com.

• • •

SUNDAY

AA Meeting — 9 a.m., VFW Building, 27637 N. Highway 67, Woodland Park; coloradospringsaa.org.

Gold Camp Victorian Society Meeting — 2-4 p.m., Cripple Creek Heritage Center, Cripple Creek. Will discuss planning for Mr. Pisgah Speaks taking place on Sept. 16-17; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.

Woodland Park Wind Symphony — 4 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $22; entcenterforthearts.org.

AA Meeting — 4 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 367 E. Carr St., Cripple Creek; coloradospringsaa.org.

• • •

MONDAY

Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Florissant Grange, Florissant. For all levels, donation based; sunmountainyogatherapy.as.me.

AA Meeting — Noon, Florissant Grange, 2009 County Road 31, Florissant; coloradospringsaa.org/locations/florissant-grange.

AA Meeting — 7 p.m., Little Chapel of the Hills, 69 County Road 5, Divide; coloradospringsaa.org.

Woodland Park Community Singers Weekly Rehearsal — 6:30-8 p.m., Mountain View Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park. No auditions; wpcsingers.org.

• • •

TUESDAY

Toastmasters Above the Clouds — 7:30 a.m., Woodland Park Senior Center Organization, 321 N. Pine St., Woodland Park; 719-331-3640.

CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with bingo 10:30 a.m., Aspen Mine Center dinning room, 166 E. Benet Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3584.

• • •

ONGOING

DAILY

Victor Lowell Thomas Museum — 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., 298 Victor Ave., Victor, $10, includes gold panning. Tours are additional cost. Reservations: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

Red Cloud AA Group — Noon and 6 p.m., 10400 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls; 719-573-5020.