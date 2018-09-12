THROUGH SEPT. 24
YOGA HIKES
9-10 a.m. Mondays, Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, Florissant, entrance fee, $7 for 16 or older; 748-3253.
THROUGH SEPT. 28
FARMER’S MARKET
8 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays, Memorial Park, Woodland Park; wpfarmersmarket.com.
THROUGH SEPT. 30
“ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE”
Mountain Rep Theatre, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21. Go online for dates and times: mountainrep.com.
SATURDAY
PUBLIC SHOOTING
10 a.m.-3 p.m., Gold Camp Shooting Sports Center, 1805 Teller County Road 81, $10 per person; tcss-co.org.
STEP BACK IN TIME
Power Point presentation by La Jean Greeson, 2-3 p.m., Heritage Center, Cripple Creek, free; victorheritagesociety.com.
SATURDAY AND
SUNDAY
”MT. PISGAH SPEAKS” HISTORIC CEMETERY TOUR
9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, tours depart by trolley about every 30 minutes and last about 90 minutes, Cripple Creek District Museum, 5th and Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $10. Advance registration suggested: 1-303-921-6329, mountpisgahspeaks@outlook.com.
21ST ANNUAL ROCKY MOUNTAIN OKTOBERFEST PLUS
German food and beverages, vendors, games, music and more, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., $6, $5 for seniors and military, free for 20 and younger; tinyurl.com/ycgfw7xp.
SEPT. 21 AND 23
FULL MOON FEEDING TOUR
4 p.m., Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide, $30, $15 for ages 3-11. Reservations: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
SEPT. 22
FARISH RECREATION AREA WALK
Hosted by the Air Force Academy Outdoor Recreation Center and the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 8 a.m. and noon and finish by 3 p.m., Conference Center, 12005 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park. free; 591-8193, Amanda Burkhart, 333-4475.
WAGS TO WISHES GALA
To benefit Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, 6-9 p.m., Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $99. Advance tickets: tinyurl.com/y82aals4.
FULL MOON
FEEDING TOUR
7 p.m., Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide, $30, $15 for ages 8-11. Reservations: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
SEPT. 30
GOLF TOURNAMENT
To benefit Woodland Park High School Hockey Program, 9 a.m., Shining Mountain Golf Course, 100 Shining Mountain Lane Woodland Park, $80. Registration: wphhgolftournament@yahoo.com.
OCT. 5-NOV. 3
“THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW”
Mountain Rep Theatre, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21. Go online for dates and times: mountainrep.com.
OCT. 6 AND 20
PUBLIC SHOOTING
10 a.m.-3 p.m., Gold Camp Shooting Sports Center, 1805 Teller County Road 81, $10 per person; tcss-co.org.
To list an event taking place in the 80813, 80814, 80816, 80860, 80863 and 80866 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For regional events, go to coloradosprings.com.