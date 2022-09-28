THURSDAY
Hiking Challenge — 8:15 a.m., Mueller State Park, Visitor Center parking lot, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
FRIDAY
Cahill Loop Hike — 9 a.m., Mueller State Park, Grouse Mountain Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
Woodland Park Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Memorial Park, Park Street and Henrietta Avenue, Woodland Park; wpfarmersmarket.com.
Life of a Tree — 2.m., Mueller State Park, Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
Sunset Hike — 6:15 p.m., Mueller State Park, Outlook Ridge Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Handbell Skills Weekend Workshop — 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, 1-8 p.m. Sunday, Church in the Wildwood, 10585 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls, $80. Registration: wildwooducc.org/handbell-conference.
Firewood Sale — Hosted by Friends of Mueller State Park, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or until all wood is sold, Colorado 67, 2 miles south of the Divide stoplight or 2 miles north of the park entrance, near the intersection of Colorado 67 and Cantiberry Road and turn west at gate. Wood is unsplit, mixed dry and green, cut to 12-inch to 24-inch lengths, $60 for short bed pickups, $80 for long beds, no trailers; 719-687-2366, fofmsp.org.
SUNDAY
Blessing of the Animals — 11:30 a.m., St. David Episcopal Church, 36 Edlowe Road, Woodland Park. Open to leashed and vaccinated pets; 719-687-9195.
Forté Handbell Choir — 7 p.m., Church in the Wildwood, 10585 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls; wildwooducc.org.
MONDAY-OCT. 24
Searching for the Ancient Israelites Historical Lecture — 6 p.m. Mondays, Mountain View United Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park. Zoom also available; mountainviewumcwp.com.
ONGOING
DAILY
Red Cloud AA Group — Noon and 6 p.m., 10400 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls; 719-573-5020.
MONDAY
Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Florissant Grange, Florissant. For all levels, donation based; sunmountainyogatherapy.as.me.
TUESDAYS
Toastmasters Above the Clouds — 7:30 a.m., Woodland Park Senior Center Organization, 321 N. Pine St., Woodland Park; 719-331-3640.
Tai Chi — 10-11 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
Books and Babies — For babies and toddlers, 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
FIRST TUESDAYS
Woodland Park Virtual Dementia Caregiver Support Group — 4:30-6 p.m. Registration: alz.org/crf, 800-272-3900 or khare@alz.org.
SECOND TUESDAYS
Nonprofit Cooperative Training — 9-10:15 a.m., 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 100, conference room, Woodland Park; 719-233-9902, soarwithnetworkfundraising.org. Online available: call for Zoom link.
TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS
CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with bingo 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Mexican Train board game 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Aspen Mine Center dinning room, 166 E. Benet Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3584.
WEDNESDAYS
Gentle Yoga — Led by Nancy Stannard, RYT, 10:30 a.m., Woodland Aquatic Center, 111 N. Baldwin St., Woodland Park. Mats and props supplied; 719-687-5233, city-woodlandpark.org.