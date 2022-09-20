THURSDAY
Hiking Challenge — 8:15 a.m., Mueller State Park, Grouse Mountain Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
• • •
FRIDAY
Aspen Presentation — 7:30 p.m., Mueller State Park, Camper Services, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
• • •
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Rita Cirillo One-Woman Art Show & Sale — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Twin Flame Gallery, 102 S. Fourth St., Victor; twinflamegallery.com.
• • •
SATURDAY
Cahill Loop Hike — 9 a.m., Mueller State Park, Grouse Mountain Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
Teddy Bear Picnic and Storytime — Noon-2 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
Tree Cookie Crafts — 1 p.m., Mueller State Park, Camper Services, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
Aspen Touch Tables — 2 p.m., Mueller State Park, Camper Services, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
Elk Bugling — 5:30 p.m., Mueller State Park, Grouse Mountain Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
• • •
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Fall Art Show — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Mueller State Park, Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; friendsofmuellersp.com/fall-art-show.
• • •
SUNDAY
Elk Touch Table — 1 p.m., Mueller State Park, Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
MONDAY
Red Tail Overlook — 9 a.m., Mueller State Park, Outlook Ridge Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
• • •
TUESDAY
Hiking Challenge — 8:15 a.m., Mueller State Park, Grouse Mountain Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
Fly Fishing — For ages 8 and older, 10 a.m., Mueller State Park, Dragonfly Pond, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
• • •
SEPT. 28
Craft and Create Adult Program — 2-4 p.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
Teen Anime Club — 3:45 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, teen room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
• • •
OCT. 1-2
Handbell Skills Weekend Workshop — 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Oct. 1, 1-8 p.m. Oct. 2, Church in the Wildwood, 10585 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls, $80. Registration: wildwooducc.org/handbell-conference.
• • •
ONGOING
DAILY
Red Cloud AA Group — Noon and 6 p.m., 10400 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls; 719-573-5020.
• • •
MONDAY
Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Florissant Grange, Florissant. For all levels, donation based; sunmountainyogatherapy.as.me.
• • •
TUESDAYS
Toastmasters Above the Clouds — 7:30 a.m., Woodland Park Senior Center Organization, 321 N. Pine St., Woodland Park; 719-331-3640.
Tai Chi — 10-11 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
Books and Babies — For babies and toddlers, 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
• • •
FIRST TUESDAYS
Woodland Park Virtual Dementia Caregiver Support Group — 4:30-6 p.m. Registration: alz.org/crf, 800-272-3900 or khare@alz.org.
• • •
SECOND TUESDAYS
Nonprofit Cooperative Training — 9-10:15 a.m., 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 100, conference room, Woodland Park; 719-233-9902, soarwithnetworkfundraising.org. Online available: call for ZOOM link.
• • •
TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS
CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with bingo 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Mexican Train board game 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Aspen Mine Center dining room, 166 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3584.
• • •
THURSDAYS
Preschool Storytime — 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
Yarnia Knitting and Crocheting Club — 10 a.m.-noon, Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
Tai Chi — 5 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
• • •
FRIDAYS
Woodland Park Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-1 p.m. through Sept. 30, Memorial Park, Park Street and Henrietta Avenue, Woodland Park; wpfarmersmarket.com.
Storytime with Miss Beth — 10 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
Tai Chi — 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
Family Fun Fridays — 2-4 p.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
• • •
SECOND AND THIRD FRIDAYS
Family Fun Fridays — 1-5 p.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
• • •
SATURDAYS
History Comes Alive — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, noon, Cripple Creek Pocket Park, Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.
Trolley Tours — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, 1 p.m., except during Donkey Derby Days, trolley leaves from/returns to parking lot in front of Cripple Creek District Museum, 510 Bennett Drive, Cripple Creek, $15; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.
• • •
SATURDAYS-SUNDAYS
Teller County Shooting Society Public Shooting Days — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sunday through Nov. 13. Go online for information: tcss-co.org/events.
