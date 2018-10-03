THURSDAY
APOCALYPSE AT LITTLE BIGHORN: CUSTER’S FINAL BATTLE
With Ranger Steve Adelson, 7 p.m., Woodland Park Library, lower level, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland park; rampartlibrarydistrict.org.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
MUNCHKIN MARKET OF WOODLAND PARK
Clothing for all children, baby gear, strollers and more, 5-8 p.m. Thursday, noon-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Woodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley View Drive, Woodland Park; utepassmops.org.
FRIDAY-NOV. 3
“THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW”
Mountain Rep Theatre, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21. Go online for dates and times: mountainrep.com.
SATURDAY
STORIES AT THE STRONG, A DAY OF TALL TALES AND MINING HISTORY
Mining demonstrations, stories, s’mores and more, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Strong Mine, Diamond Avenue, Victor. Shuttle available from the Victor Lowell Thomas Museum. $10, free for ages 5 and younger. Reservations: 689-5509, victorcolorado.com.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
FRIENDS OF FLORISSANT FOSSIL BEDS’ FINE ART SHOW AND SALE
9 a.m.-5 p.m., Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, Visitor Center, Florissant, entrance fee, $7 for 16 or older; fossilbeds.org.
SATURDAY AND OCT. 17
ELK HIKE
4:30-7:30 p.m., Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, Florissant, entrance fee, $7 for 16 or older; 748-3253.
SATURDAY AND OCT. 20
PUBLIC SHOOTING
10 a.m.-3 p.m., Gold Camp Shooting Sports Center, 1805 Teller County Road 81, $10 per person; tcss-co.org.
OCT. 10
LOCAL AUTHOR SHOWCASE
With Heather Kindt, Mary Ann Schultz, Gary Penley, Terry Odell and James E. Campbell Jr., 2 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; rampartlibrarydistrict.org.
OCT. 11
DIABETES SELF-MANAGEMENT WORKSHOPS
For those with pre-diabetes or diabetes, Thursdays through Nov. 15, 1:30-4 p.m., Community Partnership, 11115 W. Highway 24, Divide, free; sign up with Meredith Koob, 1-303-260-9346.
