THROUGH NOV. 3
“THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW”
Mountain Rep Theatre, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21. Go online for dates and times: mountainrep.com.
WEDNESDAY
LOCAL AUTHOR SHOWCASE
With Heather Kindt, Mary Ann Schultz, Gary Penley, Terry Odell and James E. Campbell Jr., 2 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; rampartlibrarydistrict.org.
THURSDAY-NOV. 15
PRE-DIABETES OR DIABETES SELF-MANAGEMENT WORKSHOP
1:30-4 p.m. Thursdays, Community Partnership. 11115 W. US Highway 24, Divide, free. Registration: Meredith Koob, 1-303-260-9346.
SATURDAY
SISTER FRIENDS
Sharing the Journey - Connecting Christian Community, 9:45-11:45 a.m., Heritage Center, 9283 Highway 6, Cripple Creek. Open to all women, free; 650-8311, coprayndp@yahoo.com.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
ELK HIKE
4:30-7:30 p.m., Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, Florissant, entrance fee, $7 for 16 or older; 748-3253.
SUNDAY
MOVIE HOUSE MUSIC SUPERVALUE PACKAGE
Concert 2:30-4 p.m., Gold Hill Theatres, 515 W. Midland Ave, Woodland Park. $16 includes concert, movie ticket for any time and one beer, wine or soft drink; $10 for concert and drink only; 687-2210, woodlandmusicseries.org.
MONDAY
LIFE LINE SCREENING
Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $149. Registration: 1-877-237-1287, lifelinescreening.com.
OCT. 17
ELK HIKE
4:30-7:30 p.m., Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, Florissant, entrance fee, $7 for 16 or older; 748-3253.
OCT. 19 AND 21
FULL MOON FEEDING TOUR
4 p.m., Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide, $30, $15 for ages 3-11. Reservations: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
OCT. 20
PUBLIC SHOOTING
10 a.m.-3 p.m., Gold Camp Shooting Sports Center, 1805 Teller County Road 81, $10 per person; tcss-co.org.
FULL MOON FEEDING TOUR
7 p.m., Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide, $30, $15 for ages 8-11. Reservations: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
OCT. 27
EMMA CRAWFORD COFFIN RACES
11 a.m.-6 p.m., downtown Manitou Springs, free; tinyurl.com/yacp274n.
FLORISSANT GRANGE HALLOWEEN PARTY
Pumpkin decorating, costume contest and more, 1-3 p.m., Florissant Grange, 2009 County Road 31, Florissant, free; 748-5004, florissantgrange420.org.
HALLOWEEN/FALL FESTIVAL
Costume contest, cake walk, games and more, 6-10 p.m. Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave. $7, $4 for students, free for children 5 and younger; wpjrwrestlingclub.com.
NOV. 3 AND 17
PUBLIC SHOOTING
10 a.m.-3 p.m., Gold Camp Shooting Sports Center, 1805 Teller County Road 81, $10 per person; tcss-co.org.
NOV. 11
MOVIE HOUSE MUSIC SUPERVALUE PACKAGE
Concert 2:30-4 p.m., Gold Hill Theatres, 515 W. Midland Ave, Woodland Park. $16 includes concert, movie ticket for any time and one beer, wine or soft drink; $10 for concert and drink only; 687-2210, woodlandmusicseries.org.
NOV. 23 AND 25
FULL MOON FEEDING TOUR
4 p.m., Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide, $30, $15 for ages 3-11. Reservations: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
NOV. 23-DEC. 24
“MOUNTAIN HOLIDAY: A CHRISTMAS MELODRAMA AND OLIO”
Mountain Rep Theatre, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21. Go online for dates and times: mountainrep.com.
NOV. 24
FULL MOON FEEDING TOUR
7 p.m., Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide, $30, $15 for ages 8-11. Reservations: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
DEC. 8
SISTER FRIENDS
Sharing the Journey - Connecting Christian Community, 9:45-11:45 a.m., Heritage Center, 9283 Highway 6, Cripple Creek. Open to all women, free; 650-8311, coprayndp@yahoo.com.
DEC. 9
MOVIE HOUSE MUSIC SUPERVALUE PACKAGE
Concert 2:30-4 p.m., Gold Hill Theatres, 515 W. Midland Ave, Woodland Park. $16 includes concert, movie ticket for any time and one beer, wine or soft drink; $10 for concert and drink only; 687-2210, woodlandmusicseries.org.
ONGOING
CRIPPLE CREEK PARKS AND RECREATION
Martial arts and archery classes, bible studies, dance classes, English as a second language classes, exercise classes, day care, Girl Scouts, knitting club, roller skating/blading, volley ball and more, Call 689-3514 for details.
GOLD CAMP SHOOTING SPORTS CENTER
Go online for a list of events: tcss-co.org.
TAI CHI
10 a.m. Mondays, Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 748-3939; rampart.colibraries.org.
WOODLAND PARK SINGERS REHEARSAL
6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, Faith Lutheran Church, 1310 Evergreen Heights, Woodland Park; 1-520-234-6732.
BOOKS AND BABIES STORYTIME
Songs, finger plays and stories, recommended for ages 2 and younger with parent/caregiver, 10-10:20 a.m. Tuesdays, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281, rampartlibrarydistrict.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS
7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, Red Cloud Serenity Club, 10400 Ute Pass Ave.; 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Mountain View United Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road. For a list of other meetings, go to nacolorado.org/meetings.
GENEALOGY TRAINING
Enjoy free genealogy training and find out your family history and family roots, 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 758 Apache Trail, Woodland Park; Jim Olsten, 686-6453.
POT LUCK SUPPER
Supper at 6 p.m., music starts 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Florissant Grange, 2009 County Road, Florissant. Bring a dish or donation; 748-0358.
BINGO
6:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, Crystola Roadhouse, 20918 US Highway 24, Woodland Park; upkiwanis.org.
STORYTIME @ WPPL
Songs, finger plays and stories, recommended for ages 3 and older, 10:05-10:45 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281, rampartlibrarydistrict.org.
STORY TIME
Stories, songs and finger plays, recommended for ages 3 and older, 10-10:45 a.m. Fridays, Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 748-3939; rampart.colibraries.org.
TAI CHI FOR ARTHRITIS
10 a.m. Fridays, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281, rampartlibrarydistrict.org.
TAI CHI SUN STYLE
11 a.m. Fridays, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281, rampartlibrarydistrict.org.
LEGO CLUB @ WPPL
All day Fridays, Woodland Park Public Library, Children’s Craft Room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281, rampartlibrarydistrict.org.
