THROUGH NOV. 3

“THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW”

Mountain Rep Theatre, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21. Go online for dates and times: mountainrep.com.

WEDNESDAY

LOCAL AUTHOR SHOWCASE

With Heather Kindt, Mary Ann Schultz, Gary Penley, Terry Odell and James E. Campbell Jr., 2 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; rampartlibrarydistrict.org.

THURSDAY-NOV. 15

PRE-DIABETES OR DIABETES SELF-MANAGEMENT WORKSHOP

1:30-4 p.m. Thursdays, Community Partnership. 11115 W. US Highway 24, Divide, free. Registration: Meredith Koob, 1-303-260-9346.

SATURDAY

SISTER FRIENDS

Sharing the Journey - Connecting Christian Community, 9:45-11:45 a.m., Heritage Center, 9283 Highway 6, Cripple Creek. Open to all women, free; 650-8311, coprayndp@yahoo.com.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

ELK HIKE

4:30-7:30 p.m., Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, Florissant, entrance fee, $7 for 16 or older; 748-3253.

SUNDAY

MOVIE HOUSE MUSIC SUPERVALUE PACKAGE

Concert 2:30-4 p.m., Gold Hill Theatres, 515 W. Midland Ave, Woodland Park. $16 includes concert, movie ticket for any time and one beer, wine or soft drink; $10 for concert and drink only; 687-2210, woodlandmusicseries.org.

MONDAY

LIFE LINE SCREENING

Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $149. Registration: 1-877-237-1287, lifelinescreening.com.

OCT. 17

ELK HIKE

4:30-7:30 p.m., Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, Florissant, entrance fee, $7 for 16 or older; 748-3253.

OCT. 19 AND 21

FULL MOON FEEDING TOUR

4 p.m., Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide, $30, $15 for ages 3-11. Reservations: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

OCT. 20

PUBLIC SHOOTING

10 a.m.-3 p.m., Gold Camp Shooting Sports Center, 1805 Teller County Road 81, $10 per person; tcss-co.org.

FULL MOON FEEDING TOUR

7 p.m., Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide, $30, $15 for ages 8-11. Reservations: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

OCT. 27

EMMA CRAWFORD COFFIN RACES

11 a.m.-6 p.m., downtown Manitou Springs, free; tinyurl.com/yacp274n.

FLORISSANT GRANGE HALLOWEEN PARTY

Pumpkin decorating, costume contest and more, 1-3 p.m., Florissant Grange, 2009 County Road 31, Florissant, free; 748-5004, florissantgrange420.org.

HALLOWEEN/FALL FESTIVAL

Costume contest, cake walk, games and more, 6-10 p.m. Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave. $7, $4 for students, free for children 5 and younger; wpjrwrestlingclub.com.

NOV. 3 AND 17

PUBLIC SHOOTING

10 a.m.-3 p.m., Gold Camp Shooting Sports Center, 1805 Teller County Road 81, $10 per person; tcss-co.org.

NOV. 11

MOVIE HOUSE MUSIC SUPERVALUE PACKAGE

Concert 2:30-4 p.m., Gold Hill Theatres, 515 W. Midland Ave, Woodland Park. $16 includes concert, movie ticket for any time and one beer, wine or soft drink; $10 for concert and drink only; 687-2210, woodlandmusicseries.org.

NOV. 23 AND 25

FULL MOON FEEDING TOUR

4 p.m., Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide, $30, $15 for ages 3-11. Reservations: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

NOV. 23-DEC. 24

“MOUNTAIN HOLIDAY: A CHRISTMAS MELODRAMA AND OLIO”

Mountain Rep Theatre, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21. Go online for dates and times: mountainrep.com.

NOV. 24

FULL MOON FEEDING TOUR

7 p.m., Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide, $30, $15 for ages 8-11. Reservations: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

DEC. 8

SISTER FRIENDS

Sharing the Journey - Connecting Christian Community, 9:45-11:45 a.m., Heritage Center, 9283 Highway 6, Cripple Creek. Open to all women, free; 650-8311, coprayndp@yahoo.com.

DEC. 9

MOVIE HOUSE MUSIC SUPERVALUE PACKAGE

Concert 2:30-4 p.m., Gold Hill Theatres, 515 W. Midland Ave, Woodland Park. $16 includes concert, movie ticket for any time and one beer, wine or soft drink; $10 for concert and drink only; 687-2210, woodlandmusicseries.org.

ONGOING

CRIPPLE CREEK PARKS AND RECREATION

Martial arts and archery classes, bible studies, dance classes, English as a second language classes, exercise classes, day care, Girl Scouts, knitting club, roller skating/blading, volley ball and more, Call 689-3514 for details.

GOLD CAMP SHOOTING SPORTS CENTER

Go online for a list of events: tcss-co.org.

TAI CHI

10 a.m. Mondays, Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 748-3939; rampart.colibraries.org.

WOODLAND PARK SINGERS REHEARSAL

6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, Faith Lutheran Church, 1310 Evergreen Heights, Woodland Park; 1-520-234-6732.

BOOKS AND BABIES STORYTIME

Songs, finger plays and stories, recommended for ages 2 and younger with parent/caregiver, 10-10:20 a.m. Tuesdays, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281, rampartlibrarydistrict.org.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS

7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, Red Cloud Serenity Club, 10400 Ute Pass Ave.; 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Mountain View United Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road. For a list of other meetings, go to nacolorado.org/meetings.

GENEALOGY TRAINING

Enjoy free genealogy training and find out your family history and family roots, 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 758 Apache Trail, Woodland Park; Jim Olsten, 686-6453.

POT LUCK SUPPER

Supper at 6 p.m., music starts 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Florissant Grange, 2009 County Road, Florissant. Bring a dish or donation; 748-0358.

BINGO

6:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, Crystola Roadhouse, 20918 US Highway 24, Woodland Park; upkiwanis.org.

STORYTIME @ WPPL

Songs, finger plays and stories, recommended for ages 3 and older, 10:05-10:45 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281, rampartlibrarydistrict.org.

STORY TIME

Stories, songs and finger plays, recommended for ages 3 and older, 10-10:45 a.m. Fridays, Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 748-3939; rampart.colibraries.org.

TAI CHI FOR ARTHRITIS

10 a.m. Fridays, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281, rampartlibrarydistrict.org.

TAI CHI SUN STYLE

11 a.m. Fridays, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281, rampartlibrarydistrict.org.

LEGO CLUB @ WPPL

All day Fridays, Woodland Park Public Library, Children’s Craft Room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281, rampartlibrarydistrict.org.

