THURSDAY
Hiking Challenge — Trails 12, 16 and 32 — 8-11:30 a.m., Mueller State Park, Black Bear Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Call to find out meeting location. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
Keep Calm and Color On Adult Colorado Club — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Munchkin Market — Consignment sale of gently used children’s items, 5-8 p.m. Thursday, noon-7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Woodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley View Drive, Woodland Park; utepassmops.org/munchkin-market.
FRIDAY
Cahill Loop Hike — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Mueller State Park, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Call to find out meeting location. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
Hug-a-Tree — For ages 5 and older, 2-3:30 p.m., Mueller State Park, Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
Patio Talk: History of Mueller — 4:30-5:45 p.m., Mueller State Park, Camper Services, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
Woodland Park High School Alumni Tea — 6 p.m., Woodland Park High School Commons, Woodland Park; jstone@wpsdk12.org.
Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County Volunteer Reception — Nonprofits sharing volunteer opportunities, 6-8 p.m., Out Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 120, Woodland Park; 719-233-9902.
SATURDAY
Hiking Challenge — Trails 20 and 29 — 8-11:30 a.m., Mueller State Park, Dragonfly Pond, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Call to find out meeting location. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
Fall Geocaching Hike — 10 a.m.-noon, Mueller State Park, Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Call to find out meeting location. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
Critter Crafts — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Mueller State Park, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Call for meeting location. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
Archery — 1-3 p.m., Mueller State Park, Dragonfly Pond, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
Chili Drive Thru Fundraiser — To benefit the Cascade Volunteer Fire Department, 5-7 p.m., firehouse, 8015 Severy Drive, Cascade; 551-0418.
Sunset Hike — 6-7:30 p.m., Mueller State Park, Outlook Ridge Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Friends of Muller State Park Firewood Sale — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Mueller State Park, gate 36, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, $60 for full short-bed pickup; $80 for full long-bed pickup; 719-687-2366, fofmsp.org.
SUNDAY
Elk Touch Table — 10 a.m.-noon, Mueller State Park, Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required. Call for meeting location; 719-687-2366.
Elk Bugling Hike — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Mueller State Park, Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required. Registration required: 719-687-2366.
ONGOING
MONDAYS
Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Florissant Grange, Florissant; facebook.com/sunmountainyoga.
Tai Chi — 10-11 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
TUESDAYS
Books and Babies — Storytime for ages 2 and younger, 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
FIRST TUESDAYS
Woodland Park Virtual Dementia Caregiver Support Group — 4:30-6 p.m. Registration: alz.org/crf, 800-272-3900 or khare@alz.org.
THURSDAYS
Preschool Storytime — 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
FIRST THURSDAYS
GOD Talk — Watch a video and discuss with your peers, 4-5 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
FRIDAYS
Storytime for Preschoolers — 10 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
Family Fun Fridays — 2-4 p.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
