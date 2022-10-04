THURSDAY
Hiking Challenge — 8:15-11 a.m., Mueller State Park, Black Bear Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
• • •
FRIDAY
Dynamite Cabin Hike — 9-11 a.m., Mueller State Park, Grouse Mountain Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
• • •
SATURDAY
Hiking Challenge — 8:15-10:30 a.m., Mueller State Park, Dragonfly parking lot, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
Mammals of Mueller Touch Tables — 1-2 p.m., Mueller State Park, Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
Women’s Hands-On Self Defense Class — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Kenpo Karate of Woodland Park, in City Market Center, 735 Gold Hill Place South, Woodland Park; Contact Thom, 719-930-6365.
Homestead Trail Loop Hike — 9-11 a.m., Mueller State Park, Homestead Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
• • •
MONDAY-OCT. 24
Searching for the Ancient Israelites Historical Lecture — 6 p.m. Mondays, Mountain View United Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park. Zoom also available; mountainviewumcwp.com.
• • •
TUESDAY
The Play Crawl — Groups will be led around to small business where micro-plays written by ten Colorado playwrights will be performed, food at 5 p.m. with Play Crawl starting at 7 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $25. Tickets: funkylittletheater.org.
• • •
OCT. 12
Florissant Bookworms — 10:30 a.m.-noon, Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
Not So Young Adult Book Reading Club — 11 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, teen room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
• • •
OCT. 12 AND 26
Teen Anime Club — 3:45 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, teen room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
• • •
ONGOING
DAILY
Red Cloud AA Group — Noon and 6 p.m., 10400 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls; 719-573-5020.
• • •
MONDAY
Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Florissant Grange, Florissant. For all levels, donation based; sunmountainyogatherapy.as.me.
• • •
TUESDAYS
Toastmasters Above the Clouds — 7:30 a.m., Woodland Park Senior Center Organization, 321 N. Pine St., Woodland Park; 719-331-3640.
Tai Chi — 10-11 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
Books and Babies — For babies and toddlers, 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
• • •
FIRST TUESDAYS
Woodland Park Virtual Dementia Caregiver Support Group — 4:30-6 p.m. Registration: alz.org/crf, 800-272-3900 or khare@alz.org.
• • •
SECOND TUESDAYS
Nonprofit Cooperative Training — 9-10:15 a.m., 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 100, conference room, Woodland Park; 719-233-9902, soarwithnetworkfundraising.org. Online available: call for ZOOM link.
• • •
TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS
CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with bingo 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Mexican Train board game 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Aspen Mine Center dining room, 166 E. Bennet Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3584.
SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Teller County Shooting Society Public Shooting Days — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through Nov. 13. Go online for information: tcss-co.org/events.
