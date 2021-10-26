THURSDAY
Free Pizza Party — Noon, Aspen Mine Center dinning room, 166 E. Benet Ave., Cripple Creek; 719-689-3583.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Women Arise 2021 Retreat — Charis Bible College Auditorium, 800 Gospel Truth Way. Registration required: awmi.net/event/women-arise-2021.
FRIDAY
Trick or Treat — 3:30-5 p.m., Memorial Park, 200 N. Park St., Woodland Park.; city-woodlandpark.org/spooky.
Costume Cornhole Tournament — 6 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $75 per team. Registration required: city-woodlandpark.org/spooky.
SATURDAY
Swelloween — A Halloween Celebration — With music by Swell, 8-11 p.m., Crystola Roadhouse, 20918 E. US Highway 24, Woodland Park; facebook.com/swellrock.
SUNDAY
Rock Pond Hike — 9:30 a.m.-noon, Mueller State Park, Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
TUESDAY
Woodland Park Book Club — 10:30 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, large meeting room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
NOV. 3
No So Young Adult Book Club — 11 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, teen room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
Family Program — Make a Yarn Wrapped Fox — 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, children’s activity room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
NOV. 3 AND 17
Teen Craft Club — 3:30-4:30 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park. Registration: 719-687-9281, ext. 112.
NOV. 4
Keep Calm and Color On Adult Coloring Club — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
Senior Book Club — 10:30 a.m.-noon, Woodland Park Public Library, large meeting room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
NOV. 5
Bedtime Storytime — Come in your pajamas, 5-6 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, large meeting room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
NOV. 6
Dayspring Craft Fair — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Dayspring Christian Church, 1061 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park; church office, 719-687-6528 or Cindy, 719-687-0493.
Wags & Wishes Gala — To benefit Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, 5-9 p.m., DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $100. Reservations required: tcrascolorado.org/events.
THROUGH NOV. 30
CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with bingo 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Aspen Mine Center dinning room, 166 E. Benet Ave., Cripple Creek; 719-689-3583.
ONGOING
MONDAYS
Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Florissant Grange, Florissant; facebook.com/sunmountainyoga.
Tai Chi — 10-11 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
TUESDAYS
Books and Babies — Storytime for babies and toddlers, 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
FIRST TUESDAYS
Woodland Park Virtual Dementia Caregiver Support Group — 4:30-6 p.m. Registration: alz.org/crf, 800-272-3900 or khare@alz.org.
THURSDAYS
Preschool Storytime — 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
FIRST THURSDAYS
GOD Talk — Watch a video and discuss with your peers, 4-5 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-928
FRIDAYS
Storytime — 10 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
Family Fun Fridays — 2-4 p.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
