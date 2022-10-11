THROUGH OCT. 30
”Young Frankenstein” — Presented by Thin Air Theatre Co., The Butte Theater, 130 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $12-$24, free for 5 and younger; thinairtheatre.com.
• • •
WEDNESDAY AND OCT. 15
Divide Fire Protection District open house for Fire Prevention Week — 5-8 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, 103 Cedar Mountain Road, Divide, free; 719-687-8773, dividefire.com.
• • •
THURSDAY
Geer Pond Hike — 9-11:30 a.m., Mueller State Park, Homestead Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
Senior Circle Book Club — 10:30 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, large meeting room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
• • •
FRIDAY
Hug a Tree to Survive — For ages 5 and older, 2-3 p.m., Mueller State Park, Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
Elk Bugling Hike — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Mueller State Park, Grouse Mountain Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
• • •
SATURDAY
Local Authors Showcase — 1 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, large meeting room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
Nature Bingo — 1-2 p.m., Mueller State Park, Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
Stories and S’mores — 7-8 p.m., Mueller State Park, Amphitheater, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
• • •
MONDAY AND OCT. 24
Searching for the Ancient Israelites Historical Lecture — 6 p.m., Mountain View United Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park. Zoom also available; mountainviewumcwp.com.
• • •
TUESDAY
School Pond Hike — 9-11 a.m., Mueller State Park, School Pond Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
Read Amok Book Club — “Childhood” is theme, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
• • •
OCT. 19
Teen Craft Day — 3:45-5:30 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, teen room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
Family Art Day — 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, children’s activity room,, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
• • •
ONGOING
DAILY
Red Cloud AA Group — Noon and 6 p.m., 10400 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls; 719-573-5020.
MONDAY
Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Florissant Grange, Florissant. For all levels, donation based; sunmountainyogatherapy.as.me.
TUESDAYS
Toastmasters Above the Clouds — 7:30 a.m., Woodland Park Senior Center Organization, 321 N. Pine St., Woodland Park; 719-331-3640.
Tai Chi — 10-11 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
Books and Babies — For babies and toddlers, 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
FIRST TUESDAYS
Woodland Park Virtual Dementia Caregiver Support Group — 4:30-6 p.m. Registration: alz.org/crf, 800-272-3900 or khare@alz.org.
SECOND TUESDAYS
Nonprofit Cooperative Training — 9-10:15 a.m., 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 100, conference room, Woodland Park; 719-233-9902, soarwithnetworkfundraising.org. Online available: call for ZOOM link.
TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS
CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with bingo 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Mexican Train board game 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Aspen Mine Center dining room, 166 E. Bennet Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3584.
WEDNESDAYS
Gentle Yoga — Led by Nancy Stannard, RYT, 10:30 a.m., Woodland Aquatic Center, 111 N. Baldwin St., Woodland Park. Mats and props supplied; 719-687-5233, city-woodlandpark.org.
THURSDAYS
Preschool Storytime — 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
Yarnia Knitting and Crocheting Club — 10 a.m.-noon, Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
Tai Chi — 5 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
FRIDAYS
Storytime with Miss Beth — 10 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
Tai Chi — 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
Family Fun Fridays — 2-4 p.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
SECOND AND THIRD FRIDAYS
Family Fun Fridays — 1-5 p.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
SATURDAYS
History Comes Alive — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, noon, Cripple Creek Pocket Park, Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.
Trolley Tours — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, 1 p.m., except during Donkey Derby Days, trolley leaves from and returns to parking lot in front of the Cripple Creek District Museum, 510 Bennett Drive, Cripple Creek, $15; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.
SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Teller County Shooting Society Public Shooting Days — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sunday through Nov. 13. Go online for information: tcss-co.org/events.
