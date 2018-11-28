THROUGH DEC. 24
“MOUNTAIN HOLIDAY: A CHRISTMAS MELODRAMA AND OLIO”
Mountain Rep Theatre, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21. Go online for dates and times: mountainrep.com.
WEDNESDAY
SCHOOL POND TRAIL HIKE
9:15 a.m., Mueller State Park, School Pond Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $7 per vehicle; 687-2366.
SATURDAY
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA
8-11 a.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, free; upkiwanis.org.
LIGHTER SIDE OF CHRISTMAS PARADE — “CHRISTMAS IN THE STARS”
6 p.m., downtown Woodland Park; lightersideofchristmas.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
HOLIDAY HOME TOUR
To benefit Focus on the Forest, Habitat for Humanity of Teller County and Woodland Park Senior Organization, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., homes in Woodland Park and surrounding areas, $5 and up. Tickets: wphht.org.
SUNDAY
WOODLAND PARK WIND SYMPHONY GALA HOLIDAY CONCERT
6 p.m. cocktails, 7 p.m. concert, Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, donations accepted; 687-2210, woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.
DEC. 5
LETTERS HOME PRESENTATION: ALWAYS FORWARD
Presentation of the book “The Liberator” by Alex Kershaw, 2 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, first floor, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; rampartlibrarydistrict.org.
DEC. 6
HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS
Information and support on how to survive the holidays while mourning the loss of a loved one, 6-8 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, free. Registration required by Saturday: 687-0549, mhbarrowman@prospecthch.org.
DEC. 7
ART AND WINE CLASS: DOT MANDALAS
6-8 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $30; Register at 687-5225 or at wpparksandrecreation.org.
DEC. 8
GOLD CAMP CHRISTMAS
CRAFT FAIR
9 a.m.-3 p.m., Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation area, 128 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek; ccparksandrecreation.com.
SISTER FRIENDS
Sharing the Journey — Connecting Christian Community, 9:45-11:45 a.m., Heritage Center, 9283 Highway 6, Cripple Creek. Open to all women, free; 650-8311, coprayndp@yahoo.com.
DEC. 9
MOVIE HOUSE MUSIC SUPERVALUE PACKAGE
Concert 2:30-4 p.m., Gold Hill Theatres, 515 W. Midland Ave, Woodland Park. $16 includes concert, movie ticket for any time and one beer, wine or soft drink; $10 for concert and drink only; 687-2210, woodlandmusicseries.org.
DEC. 14
SENIORS SEE AND SPLASH
2-5 p.m., Woodland Park Aquatic Center, 220 W. South Ave., Woodland Park. Tour facility, enter to win a gift basket and meet new City Manager Darrin Tangeman between 2-3 p.m. Seniors. 60 and older, swim free; 687-3000.
DEC. 16
“A SNAZZY-JAZZY CHRISTMAS CONCERT”
Featuring Swing Factory Big Band, 6 p.m. reception, 7 p.m. concert, Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, donations accepted; 687-2210.
JAN. 1, 2019
FIRST DAY HIKES
9 a.m., Mueller State Park, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $7 per vehicle; 687-2366.
ONGOING
CRIPPLE CREEK PARKS AND RECREATION
Martial arts and archery classes, bible studies, dance classes, English as a second language classes, exercise classes, day care, Girl Scouts, knitting club, roller skating/blading, volley ball and more, Call 689-3514 for details.
GOLD CAMP SHOOTING SPORTS CENTER
Go online for a list of events: tcss-co.org.
TAI CHI
10 a.m. Mondays, Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 748-3939; rampart.colibraries.org.
WOODLAND PARK SINGERS REHEARSAL
6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, Faith Lutheran Church, 1310 Evergreen Heights, Woodland Park; 1-520-234-6732.
BOOKS AND BABIES STORYTIME
Songs, finger plays and stories, recommended for ages 2 and younger with parent/caregiver, 10-10:20 a.m. Tuesdays, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281, rampartlibrarydistrict.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS
7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, Red Cloud Serenity Club, 10400 Ute Pass Ave.; 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Mountain View United Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road. For a list of other meetings, go to nacolorado.org/meetings.
GENEALOGY TRAINING
Enjoy free genealogy training and find out your family history and family roots, 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 758 Apache Trail, Woodland Park; Jim Olsten, 686-6453.
POT LUCK SUPPER
Supper at 6 p.m., music starts 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Florissant Grange, 2009 County Road, Florissant. Bring a dish or donation; 748-0358.
BINGO
6:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, Crystola Roadhouse, 20918 US Highway 24, Woodland Park; upkiwanis.org.
STORYTIME @ WPPL
Songs, finger plays and stories, recommended for ages 3 and older, 10:05-10:45 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281, rampartlibrarydistrict.org.
STORY TIME
Stories, songs and finger plays, recommended for ages 3 and older, 10-10:45 a.m. Fridays, Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 748-3939; rampart.colibraries.org.
TAI CHI FOR ARTHRITIS
10 a.m. Fridays, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281, rampartlibrarydistrict.org.
TAI CHI SUN STYLE
11 a.m. Fridays, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281, rampartlibrarydistrict.org.
LEGO CLUB @ WPPL
All day Fridays, Woodland Park Public Library, Children’s Craft Room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281, rampartlibrarydistrict.org.
