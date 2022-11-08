THROUGH DEC. 3 and DEC. 4-11
Woodland Park Dan Makris Holiday House Decorating Contest — Registration deadline is Dec. 3, with judging taking place Dec. 4-10 and winners announced Dec. 11 at the Woodland Park Wind Symphony Concerts; woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.
• • •
FRIDAY
Honor Guard Ceremony to Pay Tribute Our Local Veterans — Hosted by Florissant-Lake George Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 11411 and its Auxiliary, 11 a.m., Florissant Cemetery, Florissant; 719-464-6656, columbinesncritters@live.com.
Veterans Day Celebration — With patriotic ceremony and BBQ for veterans, active duty, National Guard, reservists and their families, 5 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; post1980.org.
• • •
SATURDAY
WP Holiday Boutique — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center, 100 Shining Mountain Lane, Woodland Park. Overflow parking at Impact Church with shuttle service by TSC. Info: 719-640-3745.
• • •
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Teller County Shooting Society Public Shooting Days — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Go online for information: tcss-co.org/events.
• • •
SUNDAY
Osborn Homestead Hike — 9-11 a.m., Mueller State Park, Black Bear Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
• • •
NOV. 19
Elk Meadow Hike — 9-11 a.m., Mueller State Park, Elk Meadow Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
Nature Crafts — For ages 3 and older, 2-3 p.m., Mueller State Park, Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
• • •
NOV. 25-DEC. 31
”The Wizard of OZ Colorado” — A new holiday play by Chris Sorensen, loosely based on L. Frank Baum’s OZ stories, The Butte Theater, 130 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; thinairtheatre.com.
• • •
NOV. 26
Outlook Ridge Hike — 9-11 a.m., Mueller State Park, Outlook Ridge Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
• • •
NOV. 26-JAN. 1
Holiday Headframe Lighting — Headframes of mining days will light up the sky with holiday ornaments and more, Victor and Cripple Creek; victorcolorado.com/events.htm.
• • •
ONGOING
DAILY
Red Cloud AA Group — Noon and 6 p.m., 10400 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls; 719-573-5020.
• • •
MONDAY
Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Florissant Grange, Florissant. For all levels, donation based; sunmountainyogatherapy.as.me.
• • •
TUESDAYS
Toastmasters Above the Clouds — 7:30 a.m., Woodland Park Senior Center Organization, 321 N. Pine St., Woodland Park; 719-331-3640.
• • •
FIRST TUESDAYS
Woodland Park Virtual Dementia Caregiver Support Group — 4:30-6 p.m. Registration: alz.org/crf, 800-272-3900 or khare@alz.org.
• • •
SECOND TUESDAYS
Nonprofit Cooperative Training — 9-10:15 a.m., Reserve Our Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 100, Woodland Park and via ZOOM. Call 719-233-9902 for ZOOM link.
• • •
TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS
CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with bingo 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Mexican Train board game 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Aspen Mine Center dining room, 166 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3584.
• • •
WEDNESDAYS
Gentle Yoga — Led by Nancy Stannard, RYT, 10:30 a.m., Woodland Aquatic Center, 111 N. Baldwin St., Woodland Park. Mats and props supplied; 719-687-5233, city-woodlandpark.org.
• • •
SATURDAYS
History Comes Alive — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, noon, Cripple Creek Pocket Park, Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.
Trolley Tours — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, 1 p.m., except during Donkey Derby Days, trolley leaves from and returns to parking lot in front of the Cripple Creek District Museum, 510 Bennett Drive, Cripple Creek, $15; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.
To list an event taking place in the 80829, 80809, 80813, 80814, 80816, 80819, 80826, 80827, 80860, 80863, 80866 ZIP codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com.