Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before attending, make sure event is taking place.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Rocky Mountain Christmas Boutique — 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Shine Mountain Golf Course, 100 Shining Mountain Lane, Woodland Park. Bring a box of diapers or baby wipes for a free door prize entry; Teresa Diamond, 502-1501, info@whatchoices.com.
SATURDAY
Sister Friends Meeting — Dorease Rioux, “Rejected, Abandoned & Redeemed,” 10 a.m.-noon, Colorado Christian School, 1003 Tamarac Parkway, Woodland Park. Email coprayndp@yahoo.com, sisterfriends.co.
NOV. 11
Honor Guard Ceremony for Veterans — Hosted by Florissant-Lake George Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 11411, 11 a.m., Florissant Cemetery, Florissant; Randy Ford, post commander, 748-5344.
Veterans Day Celebration — Free barbecue for all veterans, active military, National Guard, reservists and their families, 2 p.m. or 5 p.m., Shine Mountain Golf Club, 100 Shining Mountain Lane, Woodland Park. Reservations required: 394-6299.
DEC. 5
Sister Friends Meeting — Christmas Around the World, “Sharing Christmas from Other Countries,” 10 a.m.-noon, Colorado Christian School, 1003 Tamarac Parkway, Woodland Park. Email coprayndp@yahoo.com for details, sisterfriends.co.
DEC. 5-6
Tweeds Holiday Home Tour — “Sounds of the Season” — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Woodland Park area decorated homes and venues, $20, $30 for two adults, $35 for family pass, $5 for students grades K-12. Virtual tours available. Tickets required: wphht.org.
To list an event taking place in the 80829, 80909, 80813, 80814, 80816, 80819, 80826, 80827, 80860, 80863, 80866 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.