Woodland Park Dan Makris Holiday House Decorating Contest — Registration deadline is Saturday, with judging taking place Sunday-Dec. 10 and winners announced Dec. 11 at the Woodland Park Wind Symphony Concert; woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.
• • •
THROUGH DEC. 31
”The Wizard of OZ Colorado” — A new holiday play by Chris Sorensen, loosely based on L. Frank Baum’s OZ stories, The Butte Theater, 130 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; thinairtheatre.com.
• • •
THROUGH JAN. 1
Holiday Headframe Lighting — Headframes of mining days will light up the sky with holiday ornaments and more, Victor and Cripple Creek; victorcolorado.com/events.htm.
• • •
THURSDAY
Meet the Artists Happy Hour — 5:45-7 p.m., Reserve Out Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 120, Woodland Park; 719-233-9902.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Holiday Bonanza — With artist demonstrations, gift table, music and treats, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Reserve Out Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 120, Woodland Park; iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org.
Tweeds Holiday Home Tour — To benefit Teller County nonprofits, Woodland Park, $5 and up. Tickets: wphht.org.
• • •
SUNDAY
A Snazzy-Jazzy Christmas Concert — 6 p.m. reception, concert with Swing Factory Big Band at 7 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, donations accepted; woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.
• • •
DEC. 8
Nonprofit Cooperative Holiday Feast — Join nonprofits in the community for dinner. Bring a dozen cookies to share, 5-7 p.m., Reserve Out Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 120, Woodland Park; iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org.
• • •
ONGOING
DAILY
Red Cloud AA Group — Noon and 6 p.m., 10400 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls; 719-573-5020.
• • •
MONDAY
Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Florissant Grange, Florissant. For all levels, donation based; sunmountainyogatherapy.as.me.
• • •
TUESDAYS
Toastmasters Above the Clouds — 7:30 a.m., Woodland Park Senior Center Organization, 321 N. Pine St., Woodland Park; 719-331-3640.
• • •
FIRST TUESDAYS
Woodland Park Virtual Dementia Caregiver Support Group — 4:30-6 p.m. Registration: alz.org/crf, 800-272-3900 or khare@alz.org.
• • •
SECOND TUESDAYS
Nonprofit Cooperative Training — 9-10:15 a.m., Reserve Our Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 120, Woodland Park and via ZOOM. Call 719-233-9902 for ZOOM link.
• • •
TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS
CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with bingo 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Mexican Train board game 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Aspen Mine Center dining room, 166 E. Bennet Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3584.
• • •
WEDNESDAYS
Gentle Yoga — Led by Nancy Stannard, RYT, 10:30 a.m., Woodland Aquatic Center, 111 N. Baldwin St., Woodland Park. Mats and props supplied; 719-687-5233, city-woodlandpark.org.
• • •
FIRST WEDNESDAYS
Evening Adult Fiction Book Club — 5-6 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; Diane, banditsranch@gmail.com.
• • •
SATURDAYS
History Comes Alive — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, noon, Cripple Creek Pocket Park, Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.
Trolley Tours — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, 1 p.m., except during Donkey Derby Days, trolley leaves from and returns to parking lot in front of the Cripple Creek District Museum, 510 Bennett Drive, Cripple Creek, $15; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.
To list an event taking place in the 80829, 80809, 80813, 80814, 80816, 80819, 80826, 80827, 80860, 80863, 80866 ZIP codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com.