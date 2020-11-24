Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before attending, make sure event is taking place.
THROUGH DEC. 24
Contactless Visits with Santa — Bass Pro Shops, 13012 Bass Pro Drive. Registration required: basspro.com/shop/en/santas-wonderland.
THROUGH DEC. 31
Woodland Park Wind Symphony Virtual Holiday Concert — Available at woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.
FRIDAY
Elk Meadow and Murphy’s Cut Hike — 9 a.m., Mueller State Park, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, $9 per vehicle. Registration required: 687-2366.
FRIDAY-JAN. 1
Headframe Lighting Event — Giant ornaments light up the sky of Victor and Cripple Creek. Self-guided tour map available online: stcfg.com/GoldCampChristmas.htm.
SATURDAY
Homestead and Black Bear Trails Hike — 9:15 a.m., Mueller State Park, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, $9 per vehicle. Registration required: 687-2366.
Fall Sensory Scavenger Hunt — 1 p.m., Mueller State Park, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, $9 per vehicle. Registration required: 687-2366.
MONDAY
Full Moon Hike — 5:30 p.m., Mueller State Park, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, $9 per vehicle. Registration required: 687-2366.
MONDAY-DEC. 16
Dan Makris Holiday Outdoor Decorating Contest — Open to homes in Woodland Park, Divide, Cripple Creek and Florissant. Registration at woodlandparkwindssymphony.com. Map of homes posted on Dec. 4; winners posted on Dec. 16.
DEC. 2-20
Film Version of Charis Bible College’s 2019 Stage Musical “The Heart of Christmas” — 1 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Gold Hill Theatres, 615 Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $5. Tickets required: goldhilltheatres.com.
DEC. 5
Sister Friends Meeting — Christmas Around the World, “Sharing Christmas from Other Countries,” 10 a.m.-noon, Colorado Christian School, 1003 Tamarac Parkway, Woodland Park. Email coprayndp@yahoo.com for details, sisterfriends.co.
DEC. 5-6
Tweeds Holiday Home Tour — “Sounds of the Season” — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Woodland Park area decorated homes and venues, $20, $30 for two adults, $35 for family pass, $5 for students grades K-12. Virtual tours available. Tickets required: wphht.org.
ONGOING
Drive-by Pickup Community Dinner — 5-6 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, Mountain View United Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road; 405-550-7510.
