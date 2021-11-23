FRIDAY
Elk Meadow to Murphy’s Cut Hike — 8:30 a.m., Mueller State Park, Elk Meadow Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
SATURDAY
Mountain Artists Holiday Show and Sale — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-502-5085.
School Pond Hike — 9:30 a.m., Mueller State Park, School Pond Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
DEC. 1
Not So Young Adult Book Club — 11 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, teen room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
DEC. 1 AND 8
Family Program — Make a card for a senior citizen in our community, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, children’s activity room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
DEC. 1 AND 15
Teen Craft Club — 3:30-4:30 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park. Registration: 719-687-9281, ext. 112.
DEC. 2
Keep Calm and Color On Adult Coloring Club — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
DEC. 3
Teen Decorating Party — For ages 12-18, 3:45-5:30 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
DEC. 3-30
Mitten Tree — Drop off new or gently used mittens, hats and scarves for local families, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
DEC. 4-17
Lighter Side of Christmas Gingerbread House Contest/Display — Drop off new or gently used mittens, hats and scarves for local families, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281, rampart.colibraries.org.
DEC. 5
Snazzy Jazzy Christmas — Presented by the Woodland Park Wind Symphony with Swing Factory and In-House Band, 6-8 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.
THROUGH TUESDAY
CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with bingo 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Aspen Mine Center dinning room, 166 E. Benet Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3583.
Dan Makris Christmas House Decorating Contest — Hosted by the Woodland Park Wind Symphony & Lighter Side of Christmas. Registration required by Nov. 30: woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.
ONGOING
MONDAYS
Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Florissant Grange, Florissant; facebook.com/sunmountainyoga.
Tai Chi — 10-11 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
TUESDAYS
Books and Babies — Storytime for babies and toddlers, 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
FIRST TUESDAYS
Conversational English with Emilia Paul — 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park. Registration required: 719-687-9281, ect. 103.
Woodland Park Virtual Dementia Caregiver Support Group — 4:30-6 p.m. Registration: alz.org/crf, 800-272-3900 or khare@alz.org.
THURSDAYS
Preschool Storytime — 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
FIRST THURSDAYS
GOD Talk — Watch a video and discuss with your peers, 4-5 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
FRIDAYS
Storytime — 10 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
Family Fun Fridays — 2-4 p.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
To list an event taking place in the 80829, 80809, 80813, 80814, 80816, 80819, 80826, 80827, 80860, 80863, 80866 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.