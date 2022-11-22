THROUGH DEC. 3 and DEC. 4-11
Woodland Park Dan Makris Holiday House Decorating Contest — Registration deadline is Dec. 3, with judging taking place Dec. 4-10 and winners announced Dec. 11 at the Woodland Park Wind Symphony Concerts; woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.
THURSDAY
Turkey Toss — 9-11 a.m., Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide, $20 for ages 6-11, $40 for ages 12 and older. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
The Salvation Army Community Thanksgiving Meal — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Woodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley View Drive, Woodland Park; 719-636-3891.
FRIDAY-DEC. 31
"The Wizard of OZ Colorado" — A new holiday play by Chris Sorensen, loosely based on L. Frank Baum's OZ stories, The Butte Theater, 130 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; thinairtheatre.com.
SATURDAY
Outlook Ridge Hike — 9-11 a.m., Mueller State Park, Outlook Ridge Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
Mountain Artists Holiday Show and Sale — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; ritarandolph2@gmail.com.
SATURDAY-JAN. 1
Holiday Headframe Lighting — Headframes of mining days will light up the sky with holiday ornaments and more, Victor and Cripple Creek; victorcolorado.com/events.htm.
SUNDAY
Artists Sunday in Woodland Park — Hosted by Reserve Our Gallery with artists displays, music and food, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-401-2301.
ONGOING
DAILY
Red Cloud AA Group — Noon and 6 p.m., 10400 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls; 719-573-5020.
MONDAY
Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Florissant Grange, Florissant. For all levels, donation based; sunmountainyogatherapy.as.me.
TUESDAYS
Toastmasters Above the Clouds — 7:30 a.m., Woodland Park Senior Center Organization, 321 N. Pine St., Woodland Park; 719-331-3640.
FIRST TUESDAYS
Woodland Park Virtual Dementia Caregiver Support Group — 4:30-6 p.m. Registration: alz.org/crf, 800-272-3900 or khare@alz.org.
SECOND TUESDAYS
Nonprofit Cooperative Training — 9-10:15 a.m., Reserve Our Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 120, Woodland Park and via ZOOM. Call 719-233-9902 for ZOOM link.
TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS
CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with bingo 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Mexican Train board game 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Aspen Mine Center dining room, 166 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3584.
WEDNESDAYS
Gentle Yoga — Led by Nancy Stannard, RYT, 10:30 a.m., Woodland Aquatic Center, 111 N. Baldwin St., Woodland Park. Mats and props supplied; 719-687-5233, city-woodlandpark.org.
FIRST WEDENSDAYS
Evening Adult Fiction Book Club — 5-6 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; Diane, banditsranch@gmail.com.
SATURDAYS
History Comes Alive — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, noon, Cripple Creek Pocket Park, Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.
Trolley Tours — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, 1 p.m., trolley leaves from and returns to parking lot in front of the Cripple Creek District Museum, 510 Bennett Drive, Cripple Creek, $15; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.
To list an event taking place in the 80829, 80809, 80813, 80814, 80816, 80819, 80826, 80827, 80860, 80863, 80866 ZIP codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com.