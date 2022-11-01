THROUGH DEC. 3 and DEC. 4-11
Woodland Park Dan Makris Holiday House Decorating Contest — Registration deadline is Dec. 3, with judging taking place Dec. 4-10 and winners announced Dec. 11 at the Woodland Park Wind Symphony Concerts; woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.
• • •
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Munchkin Market — Consignment sale of gently used children’s items, 3-7 p.m. Thursday, noon-7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Woodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley View Drive, Woodland Park; utepassmops.org/munchkin-market.
Women Arise Conference — Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, option $35 meal ticket for two lunches. Registration: womenariseconference.org.
• • •
SATURDAY
Forest Bathing Walk & Ephemeral Art — For ages 12 and older, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Mueller State Park, Visitor Center patio, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; jane@abovethecloudsforestbathing.com, abovethecloudsforestbathing.com.
DiNovember with Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center — 11 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
Wags & Wishes Benefit Dinner & Auction — To benefit Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, 5-9 p.m., Garden of the Gods Resort & Club, 3320 Mesa Drive, $135, $250 per couple. Reservations: tcrascolorado.org/wags-and-wishes-2022.
• • •
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Chipita Park Association’s Arts & Crafts Fair — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Marcroft Hall, 9105 Chipita Park Road, Cascade; chipitapark.org.
• • •
ONGOING
DAILY
Red Cloud AA Group — Noon and 6 p.m., 10400 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls; 719-573-5020.
• • •
MONDAY
Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Florissant Grange, Florissant. For all levels, donation based; sunmountainyogatherapy.as.me.
• • •
TUESDAYS
Toastmasters Above the Clouds — 7:30 a.m., Woodland Park Senior Center Organization, 321 N. Pine St., Woodland Park; 719-331-3640.
Tai Chi — 10-11 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
Books and Babies — For babies and toddlers, 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
• • •
FIRST TUESDAYS
Woodland Park Virtual Dementia Caregiver Support Group — 4:30-6 p.m. Registration: alz.org/crf, 800-272-3900 or khare@alz.org.
• • •
SECOND TUESDAYS
Nonprofit Cooperative Training — 9-10:15 a.m., 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 100, conference room, Woodland Park; 719-233-9902, soarwithnetworkfundraising.org. Online available: call for ZOOM link.
• • •
TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS
CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with bingo 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Mexican Train board game 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Aspen Mine Center dining room, 166 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3584.
WEDNESDAYS
Gentle Yoga — Led by Nancy Stannard, RYT, 10:30 a.m., Woodland Aquatic Center, 111 N. Baldwin St., Woodland Park. Mats and props supplied; 719-687-5233, city-woodlandpark.org.
• • •
THURSDAYS
Preschool Storytime — 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
Yarnia Knitting and Crocheting Club — 10 a.m.-noon, Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
Tai Chi — 5 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
• • •
FRIDAYS
Storytime with Miss Beth — 10 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
Tai Chi — 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
Family Fun Fridays — 2-4 p.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
• • •
SECOND AND THIRD FRIDAYS
Family Fun Fridays — 1-5 p.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
• • •
SATURDAYS
History Comes Alive — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, noon, Cripple Creek Pocket Park, Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.
Trolley Tours — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, 1 p.m., except during Donkey Derby Days, trolley leaves from and returns to parking lot in front of the Cripple Creek District Museum, 510 Bennett Drive, Cripple Creek, $15; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.
• • •
SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Teller County Shooting Society Public Shooting Days — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sunday through Nov. 13. Go online for information: tcss-co.org/events.
