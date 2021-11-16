WEDNESDAY
Mountain Amateur Radio Club Monthly Meeting — 7 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, lower level, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; kn0map@arrl.net.
THURSDAY
Teen Talk: All Things Pumpkin — For ages 12-18, 3:45-4:45 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
FRIDAY
Friends at the Table Cookbook Club — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
SATURDAY
Geer Pond Hike — 9:30 a.m., Mueller State Park, Lost Pond Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
Animal Antifreeze — 2 p.m., Mueller State Park, Visitor Center patio, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
MONDAY
Outlook Ridge Loop Hike — 8:30 a.m., Mueller State Park, Outlook Ridge Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
NOV. 24
Paint and Play Dough Family Times — Noon-4 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, children’s activity room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
Craft and Create Adult Program — 1 p.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
NOV. 26
Elk Meadow to Murphy’s Cut Hike — 8:30 a.m., Mueller State Park, Elk Meadow Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
NOV. 27
School Pond Hike — 9:30 a.m., Mueller State Park, School Pond Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
DEC. 5
Snazzy Jazzy Christmas — Presented by the Woodland Park Wind Symphony with Swing Factory and In-House Band, 6-8 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.
DEC. 12
Woodland Park Wind Symphony Christmas Concert Gala — With reception, cash bar, announcement of Christmas House Decorating Contest and more, 6-8 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.
THROUGH NOV. 30
CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with bingo 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Aspen Mine Center dinning room, 166 E. Benet Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3583.
Dan Makris Christmas House Decorating Contest — Hosted by the Woodland Park Wind Symphony & Lighter Side of Christmas. Registration required by Nov. 30: woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.
ONGOING
MONDAYS
Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Florissant Grange, Florissant; facebook.com/sunmountainyoga.
Tai Chi — 10-11 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
TUESDAYS
Books and Babies — Storytime for babies and toddlers, 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
FIRST TUESDAYS
Woodland Park Virtual Dementia Caregiver Support Group — 4:30-6 p.m. Registration: alz.org/crf, 800-272-3900 or khare@alz.org.
THURSDAYS
Preschool Storytime — 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
FIRST THURSDAYS
GOD Talk — Watch a video and discuss with your peers, 4-5 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
FRIDAYS
Storytime — 10 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
Family Fun Fridays — 2-4 p.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
