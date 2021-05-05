Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
THURSDAY
National Day of Prayer — With live worship band, 5:30-7 p.m., Memorial Park, Park Street and Henrietta Avenue, Woodland Park, bring your own chairs; lacy0449@sbcglobal.net.
MAY 22
Outside Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Ute Pass Branch Library, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade. Registration required: ppld.org/storytime.
JUNE 16-18
Kingdom Business Summit — Opportunities to learn, grow and network with world-class thought leaders and experts in the business world, Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, go online for costs. Registration required: andrewwommackministries.regfox.com/kingdom-business-summit-2021.
To list an event taking place in the 80829, 80809, 80813, 80814, 80816, 80819, 80826, 80827, 80860, 80863, 80866 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.