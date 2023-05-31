THROUGH THURSDAY

Call for Entries — The Mountain Artists are accepting entries for the 38thth annual Mountain Arts Festival scheduled August 12 and 13 in Woodland Park. Applications available at themountainartists.org or call 719-401-2301 for information.

SATURDAY

Woodland Park Senior Rummage Sale — To benefit the Woodland Park Senior Center, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 321 Pine St., Woodland Park; 719-687-3877. Call to make an appointment if you have donations for the sale.

Double Down Disc Golf Tournament — To benefit the Gold Belt Tour Scenic & Historic Byway, 10 a.m., Alta Vista Disc Golf Ranch, Victor, $50 per team. Registration: tinyurl.com/yc2vu78m.

SUNDAY

Kirkin ‘o’ the Tartan — A celebration of Celtic heritage with a blessing of tartans, 9:30 a.m., St. David of the Hills Episcopal Church, 26 Edlowe Road, Woodland Park; 719-687-9195, stdavidofthehills.org.

ONGOING

DAILY

Victor Lowell Thomas Museum — 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. through Sept. 30, 298 Victor Ave., Victor, $10, includes gold panning. Tours are additional cost. Reservations: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

Red Cloud AA Group — Noon and 6 p.m., 10400 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls; 719-573-5020.

MONDAYS

Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Florissant Grange, Florissant. For all levels, donation based; sunmountainyogatherapy.as.me.

AA Meeting — Noon, Florissant Grange, 2009 County Road 31, Florissant; coloradospringsaa.org/locations/florissant-grange.

Woodland Park Community Singers Weekly Rehearsal — 7-8:15 p.m., Mountain View Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park. No auditions; wpcsingers.org.

TUESDAYS

Toastmasters Above the Clouds — 7:30 a.m., Woodland Park Senior Center Organization, 321 N. Pine St., Woodland Park; 719-331-3640.

FIRST TUESDAYS

Woodland Park Virtual Dementia Caregiver Support Group — 4:30-6 p.m. Registration: alz.org/crf, 800-272-3900 or khare@alz.org.

SECOND TUESDAYS

Nonprofit Cooperative Training — 9:30 a.m., Reserve Our Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 120, Woodland Park and via ZOOM. Call 719-233-9902 for ZOOM link.

TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS

CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with bingo 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Mexican Train board game 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Aspen Mine Center dinning room, 166 E. Benet Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3584.

WEDNESDAYS

AA Meeting — Noon, Florissant Grange, 2009 County Road 31, Florissant; coloradospringsaa.org/locations/florissant-grange.

FIRST WEDENSDAYS

Evening Adult Fiction Book Club — 5-6 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; Diane, banditsranch@gmail.com.

WEDNESDAYS AND FRIDAYS

Gentle Yoga — Led by Nancy Stannard, RYT, 10:30 a.m., Woodland Aquatic Center, 111 N. Baldwin St., Woodland Park. Mats and props supplied; 719-687-5233, city-woodlandpark.org.

WEDNESDAYS AND SATURDAYS

Guided Bus Tours of Cripple Creek & Victor Mining District — Wednesdays and Saturdays, through Sept. 30, Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, 298 Victor Ave., Victor, $15. Tickets: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

SATURDAYS — THROUGH SEPT. 2

History Comes Alive — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, noon, Cripple Creek Pocket Park, Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.

Trolley Tours — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, 1 p.m. Trolley leaves from, and returns to, parking lot, in front of the Cripple Creek District Museum, 510 Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $15 tickets may be purchased online, or on a space available basis, in person; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.

FIRST AND THIRD SATURDAYS — THROUGH OCTOBER

Spirits of Sunnyside Walking Tour — 10 a.m., Sunnyside Cemetery, Victor, $15, $12.50 for each additional ticket. Registration: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

Stranger Side of Victor Walking Tour — 3:30 p.m., Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, 298 Victor Ave., Victor, $15, $12.50 for each additional ticket. Registration: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.