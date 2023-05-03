THROUGH SUNDAY

“The Kitchen Witches” — The Butte Theater, 129 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; funkylittletheater.org.

• • •

THROUGH JUNE 1

Call for Entries — The Mountain Artists are accepting entries for the 38thth annual Mountain Arts Festival scheduled August 12 and 13 in Woodland Park. Applications available at themountainartists.org or call 719-401-2301 for information.

• • •

SATURDAY

Bird Walk- 8:00-9:00 AM, Green Mountain Falls, meet at the Painted Bear Store.

Bird Program- 11:00 AM-12:00 Noon, Florissant Public Library, learn to identify local raptors (Hawks and Owls) by sight and sound. Before program, meet at 10:30 for a short bird walk in small park next to library; betterbirdwatching.com, 719-301-8801.

• • •

FRIDAY

Alpacas, Signs & Sips — Hang out with alpacas and llamas, make a wood sign and enjoy a flight of margaritas — BOYB, mixers provided, 6-8:30 p.m., Rampart Reserve, 1901 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park, $44. Tickets: tinyurl.com/mveeptk9.

Truth and Liberty Awards Gala — Honoring Matt Staver and Jack Phillips, 6-9 p.m., Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, $150. Tickets: truthandliberty.net.

• • •

ONGOING

DAILY

Victor Lowell Thomas Museum — 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. May 17-Sept. 30, 298 Victor Ave., Victor, $10, includes gold panning. Tours are additional cost. Reservations: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

Red Cloud AA Group — Noon and 6 p.m., 10400 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls; 719-573-5020.

• • •

MONDAYS

Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Florissant Grange, Florissant. For all levels, donation based; sunmountainyogatherapy.as.me.

AA Meeting — Noon, Florissant Grange, 2009 County Road 31, Florissant; coloradospringsaa.org/locations/florissant-grange.

Woodland Park Community Singers Weekly Rehearsal — 7-8:15 p.m., Mountain View Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park. No auditions; wpcsingers.org.

• • •

TUESDAYS

Toastmasters Above the Clouds — 7:30 a.m., Woodland Park Senior Center Organization, 321 N. Pine St., Woodland Park; 719-331-3640.

• • •

FIRST TUESDAYS

Woodland Park Virtual Dementia Caregiver Support Group — 4:30-6 p.m. Registration: alz.org/crf, 800-272-3900 or khare@alz.org.

• • •

SECOND TUESDAYS

Nonprofit Cooperative Training — 9:30 a.m., Reserve Our Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 120, Woodland Park and via ZOOM. Call 719-233-9902 for ZOOM link.

• • •

TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS

CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with bingo 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Mexican Train board game 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Aspen Mine Center dinning room, 166 E. Benet Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3584.

• • •

WEDNESDAYS

AA Meeting — Noon, Florissant Grange, 2009 County Road 31, Florissant; coloradospringsaa.org/locations/florissant-grange.

FIRST WEDNESDAYS

Evening Adult Fiction Book Club — 5-6 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; Diane, banditsranch@gmail.com.

• • •

WEDNESDAYS AND FRIDAYS

Gentle Yoga — Led by Nancy Stannard, RYT, 10:30 a.m., Woodland Aquatic Center, 111 N. Baldwin St., Woodland Park. Mats and props supplied; 719-687-5233, city-woodlandpark.org.

• • •

WEDNESDAYS AND SATURDAYS

Guided Bus Tours of Cripple Creek & Victor Mining District — May 27 and beginning Wednesdays and Saturdays, June 3-Sept. 30, Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, 298 Victor Ave., Victor, $15. Tickets: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

• • •

SECOND SATURDAYS

Lake George Gem & Mineral Club — 9 a.m. April-October, 10 a.m. November-March, Lake George Charter School, Lake George; lggmclub.org.

