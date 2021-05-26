Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
THURSDAY
School Pond Trail Hike — 9-11 a.m., Mueller State Park, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, meet at School Pond Trailhead. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• • •
FRIDAY
Cheesman Ranch Hike — 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Mueller State Park, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, meet at Grouse Mountain Trailhead. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 687-2366.
Knots and Lashing — 3-4 p.m., Mueller State Park, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, meet at Camper Services. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• • •
SATURDAY
Rock Pond and Canyon Hike — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Mueller State Park, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, meet at Rock Pond Trailhead. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 687-2366.
Fly Fishing — 10 a.m.-noon, Mueller State Park, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, meet at Dragon Pond parking area. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 687-2366.
Archery — 2-3 p.m. or 3-4 p.m., Mueller State Park, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, meet at Dragon Pond parking area. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• • •
SUNDAY
Bird Walk — 8:30-10:30 a.m., Mueller State Park, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, meet at Elk Meadow Trailhead. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• • •
TUESDAY
Signs and Sounds Hike — 9-11 a.m., Mueller State Park, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, meet at Visitor Center patio. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 687-2366.
Honor Guard Ceremony — Hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post No. 11411, 10 a.m. at 4-Mile Cemetery, 11 a.m. and Florissant Cemetery, noon at Lake George Ceremony; Randy Ford, 748-5344; Janiece Tyler, 748-1335.
• • •
JUNE 16-18
Kingdom Business Summit — Opportunities to learn, grow and network with world-class thought leaders and experts in the business world, Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, go online for costs. Registration required: andrewwommackministries.regfox.com/kingdom-business-summit-2021.
• • •
JUNE 18-20
Victor Gem and Mineral Outdoor Show — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., downtown Victor; stcfg.com.
