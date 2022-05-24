FRIDAY
Wapiti Nature Trail Hike — 9 a.m., Mueller State Park, Wapiti Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
Knee High to Nature for Kids — 2 p.m., Mueller State Park, Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
Wild About Elk — 7:30 p.m., Mueller State Park, Amphitheater, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
• • •
SATURDAY
Flags for Veterans Graves — American Legion Post 1910 and VFW Post 6051 of Woodland Park will place flags on the graves of our veteran, 10 a.m., Woodland Park Cemetery, 650 Short Ave., Woodland Park. All military veterans and public invited to attend; agcsret@hotmail.com, post1980.org.
Family Craft Day — 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, children’s activity room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
Grouse Mountain Trail Hike — 2 p.m., Mueller State Park, Grouse Mountain Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
Living Safely with Wildlife — 7:30 p.m., Mueller State Park, Amphitheater, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
• • •
SUNDAY
School Pond Hike — 9 a.m., Mueller State Park, School Pond Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
Spring Geocaching Adventure — 2 p.m., Mueller State Park, Outlook Ridge Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
• • •
MONDAY
Honor Guard Ceremony — Presented by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 11411 of Florissant and Lake George, 10 a.m. at 4-Mile Cemeteary, 11 a.m. at Florissant Cemetery and noon at Lake George Cemetery; Randy Fordat, 719-510-9392 or Janiece Tyler, 719-748-1335.
Memorial Day Pancake Breakfast — Hosted by the Mountain Communities Volunteer Fire Department, 7:30-11:30 a.m., 15000 Westcreek Road, Woodland Park; tinyurl.com/88t3w6zw.
Bird Walk — 8:30 a.m., Mueller State Park, Elk Meadow Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
Memorial Day Ceremony — Hosted by American Legion Post 1910 and VFW Post 6051 of Woodland Park, 11 a.m., Woodland Park Cemetery, 650 Short Ave., Woodland Park; agcsret@hotmail.com, post1980.org.
• • •
ONGOING
DAILY
Red Cloud AA Group — Noon and 6 p.m., 10400 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls; 719-573-5020.
• • •
MONDAYS
Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Florissant Grange, Florissant; facebook.com/sunmountainyoga.
Tai Chi — 10-11 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
• • •
TUESDAYS
Toastmasters Above the Clouds — 7:30 a.m., Woodland park Senior Center Organization, 321 N. Pine St., Woodland Park; 719-331-3640.
Books and Babies — For ages 2 and younger, 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
ESL Class: Conversational English — 12:30 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, Colorado Room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
• • •
FIRST TUESDAYS
Woodland Park Virtual Dementia Caregiver Support Group — 4:30-6 p.m. Registration: alz.org/crf, 800-272-3900 or khare@alz.org.
• • •
SECOND TUESDAYS
Nonprofit Cooperative Training — 9-10:15 a.m., 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 100, conference room, Woodland Park; 719-233-9902, soarwithnetworkfundraising.org. Online available: call for ZOOM link.
• • •
TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS
CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with bingo 10:30 a.m. and board games 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Mexican Train board game 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Aspen Mine Center dining room, 166 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3583.
• • •
SECOND AND FOURTH WEDNESDAYS
Faith Based Cancer Support Group — 6-7 p.m., Little Chapel of the Hills, Divide; for info, email dgivaughn@gmail.com or bevhawpe@gmail.com.
• • •
THURSDAYS
Preschool Storytime — 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
Tai Chi — 5-6 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
• • •
FRIDAYS
Preschool Storytime — 10 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
Tai Chi — 10-11 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
Family Fun Fridays — 2-4 p.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
• • •
ONGOING
Teller County Shooting Society Public Shooting Days — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sunday through Nov. 13. Go online for information: tcss-co.org/events.
