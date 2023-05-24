THROUGH JUNE 1

Call for Entries — The Mountain Artists are accepting entries for the 38thth annual Mountain Arts Festival scheduled August 12 and 13 in Woodland Park. Applications available at themountainartists.org or call 719-401-2301 for information.

THURSDAY

Wapiti Nature Trail Hike — 9 a.m., Mueller State Park, Wapiti Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Drawing Class with Gayle Gross — 9-11 a.m., 300 W. Lake Ave., Suite 1, Woodland Park, $45. Registration: 719-401-2301.

Newmont CC&V Q2 Open House — 5-6:30 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; andrea.connolly@newmont.com.

FRIDAY

Knots and Lashing — 2 p.m., Mueller State Park, Camper Services, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Paramount Catamounts — 7 p.m., Mueller State Park, Amphitheater, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

SATURDAY

Bird Walk — 8:30 a.m., Mueller State Park, Elk Meadow Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Bird Walk, Bird Identification Lesson and Book Signing — With wildlife biologist Joe LaFleur. Bird walk, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Grouse Mountain trails, meet at upper parking lot of American Eagles Overlook west of Victor. Bird identification lesson, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, with book signing to follow through 4 p.m., Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, 298 Victor Ave., Victor; 719–301–8801.

Flag Placing — American Legion Post 1980 and VFW Post 6051 will place flags on all veteran’s graves, 10 a.m., Woodland Park Cemetery, Woodland Park; agcsret@hotmail.com.

Fly Fishing — 10 a.m., Mueller State Park, Dragon fly Pond, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

School Pond Hike — 2 p.m., Mueller State Park, School Pond Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Art & Wine Paint Night — 5:30-8:30 p.m., 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 120, Woodland Park, $$70, including dinner and supplies. Registration: 719-401-2301.

Prehistoric History of the Pikes Peak Region — 7:30 p.m., Mueller State Park, Amphitheater, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Teller County Shooting Society Public Shoot Days — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Gold Camp Shooting Sports Center, 1085 Highway 81, Cripple Creek; tcss-co.org.

SATURDAY-MONDAY

Territory Days — Old Colorado City; shopoldcoloradocity.com.

SUNDAY

Rock Pond Hike — 9 a.m., Mueller State Park, Rock Pond Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Cahill Loop Hike — 2 p.m., Mueller State Park, Grouse Mountain Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Be Bear Aware — 7 p.m., Mueller State Park, Amphitheater, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

MONDAY

Pancake Breakfast — To benefit Mountain Communities Volunteer Fire Department, 7:30-11:30 a.m., 15000 Westcreek Road, Woodland Park, donations accepted; 303-647-2361.

Honor Guard Ceremony in Memory of Veterans — Hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No.11411 of Florissant and Lake George, 10 a.m., 4-Mile Cemetery; 11 a.m., Florissant Cemetery; noon, Lake George Cemetery; Randy, 719-510-9392 or JaNiece, 719-748-1335.

Ted Newman & Wayne Wilkinson — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pantry, 6980 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls; thepantryingreenmtnfallsco.com.

Memorial Day Ceremony — With the American Legion, Legion Auxiliary and VFW, 11 a.m., Woodland Park Cemetery, Woodland Park; agcsret@hotmail.com.

ONGOING

DAILY

Victor Lowell Thomas Museum — 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday-Sept. 30, 298 Victor Ave., Victor, $10, includes gold panning. Tours are additional cost. Reservations: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

Red Cloud AA Group — Noon and 6 p.m., 10400 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls; 719-573-5020.

MONDAYS

Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Florissant Grange, Florissant. For all levels, donation based; sunmountainyogatherapy.as.me.

AA Meeting — Noon, Florissant Grange, 2009 County Road 31, Florissant; coloradospringsaa.org/locations/florissant-grange.

Woodland Park Community Singers Weekly Rehearsal — 7-8:15 p.m., Mountain View Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park. No auditions; wpcsingers.org.

TUESDAYS

Toastmasters Above the Clouds — 7:30 a.m., Woodland Park Senior Center Organization, 321 N. Pine St., Woodland Park; 719-331-3640.

FIRST TUESDAYS

Woodland Park Virtual Dementia Caregiver Support Group — 4:30-6 p.m. Registration: alz.org/crf, 800-272-3900 or khare@alz.org.

SECOND TUESDAYS

Nonprofit Cooperative Training — 9:30 a.m., Reserve Our Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 120, Woodland Park and via ZOOM. Call 719-233-9902 for ZOOM link.

TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS

CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with bingo 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Mexican Train board game 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Aspen Mine Center dinning room, 166 E. Benet Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3584.

WEDNESDAYS

AA Meeting — Noon, Florissant Grange, 2009 County Road 31, Florissant; coloradospringsaa.org/locations/florissant-grange.

FIRST WEDNESDAYS

Evening Adult Fiction Book Club — 5-6 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; Diane, banditsranch@gmail.com.

WEDNESDAYS AND FRIDAYS

Gentle Yoga — Led by Nancy Stannard, RYT, 10:30 a.m., Woodland Aquatic Center, 111 N. Baldwin St., Woodland Park. Mats and props supplied; 719-687-5233, city-woodlandpark.org.

WEDNESDAYS AND SATURDAYS

Guided Bus Tours of Cripple Creek & Victor Mining District — Saturday and beginning Wednesdays and Saturdays, June 3-Sept. 30, Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, 298 Victor Ave., Victor, $15. Tickets: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

SATURDAYS — THROUGH SEPT. 2

History Comes Alive — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, noon, Cripple Creek Pocket Park, Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.

Trolley Tours — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, 1 p.m. Trolley leaves from, and returns to, parking lot, in front of the Cripple Creek District Museum, 510 Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $15 tickets may be purchased online, or on a space available basis, in person; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.

FIRST AND THIRD SATURDAYS — JUNE-OCTOBER

Spirits of Sunnyside Walking Tour — 10 a.m., Sunnyside Cemetery, Victor, $15, $12.50 for each additional ticket. Registration: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

Stranger Side of Victor Walking Tour — 3:30 p.m., Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, 298 Victor Ave., Victor, $15, $12.50 for each additional ticket. Registration: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

SECOND SATURDAYS

Lake George Gem & Mineral Club — 9 a.m. through October, 10 a.m. November-March, Lake George Charter School, Lake George; lggmclub.org.

To list an event taking place in the 80829, 80809, 80813, 80814, 80816, 80819, 80826, 80827, 80860, 80863, 80866 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.